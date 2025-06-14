Arch Manning, Multiple Texas Longhorns Attend Ryan Wingo's Camp
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is staying involved with his teammates during the summer months as the 2025 season approaches.
According to Cory Mose of KVUE, Manning and multiple other Longhorns attended Ryan Wingo's youth camp in St. Louis at Wingo's old high school. Manning was joined by wide receivers DeAndre Moore Jr. and Aaron Butler along with star linebacker Colin Simmons.
Manning was greeted at the entrance and was asked by the check-in desk what his last name was.
The players got a chance to speak with the kids while also keeping things fun despite some light rain hitting the field.
Take a look:
Wingo expects to step in as Manning's potential No. 1 target next season. He finished his freshman year with 29 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns along with five carries for 100 yards on the ground. Wingo played in an experienced room that featured transfers Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond and Silas Bolden.
All three of those guys have since left Austin this offseason and the receiving room looks much different as a result. Texas added Stanford wideout Emmett Mosley V from the portal along with bringing in freshmen Kaliq Lockett, Michael Terry III and Jaime Ffrench.
Manning had some high praise for Wingo last season as the two built in-game chemistry while Quinn Ewers sat due to injury.
"It helps when you have great players around you and good coaches," Manning said last season. "So I mean, Isaiah Bond, Ryan Wingo, the o-line, they all play really well, and they make it a little bit easier for me. ... I get more reps with Wingo at practice, and he's the man. What a good guy. I mean, he's going to catch a lot of touchdowns here. The sky's the limit for him."
Manning and the Longhorns will begin the 2025 season in Columbus against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.