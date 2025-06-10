Brian Kelly Questions Arch Manning's Preseason Hype
AUSTIN -- LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly isn't completely buying into the hype surrounding Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning just yet, instead directing his praise toward his own quarterback this offseason.
During a recent appearance on ESPN's College GameDay Podcast with Rece Davis and Pete Thamel, Kelly said Manning is an "extremely talented" player but still has a lot to prove.
Kelly pointed to the experience that fifth-year LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has as a major plus, adding that Nussmeier constantly hears the talk about Manning due to the family's Louisiana roots.
“Look, we hear it every day because (Manning is) from Louisiana. … And listen, there’s another guy that hears it all the time and that’s Garrett Nussmeier,” Kelly said. “He’s committed, and more than anything else, he’s experienced. And in this league, you need to see the bullets flying.
“ ... Now, Manning is extremely talented. But he’s got to go do it. And there’s going to be a couple of days where it doesn’t come out the way it’s supposed to,” Kelly continued. “How do you bounce back, how do you come back from that? How does it work the next week in your gameplan? So there’s a lot out there. I can see the assessment of Manning, he’s an outstanding player. But I’ll take the guy that’s been in the SEC and seen what it looks like.”
Both Manning and Nussmeier enter the 2025 season viewed as two of the best quarterbacks in the SEC along names like South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers and Florida's DJ Lagway.
Manning finished last season with two starts in 10 appearances. He ended the year 61 of 90 passing for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two picks. He also showed off his impressive dual-threat ability, posting 25 carries for 108 yards and four more touchdowns.
As for Nussmeier, he had far and away the best year of his college career last season. He finished 337 of 525 passing for 4.052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Texas and LSU won't meet during the regular season but could certainly meet down the line at the SEC Championship in Atlanta.