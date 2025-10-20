Arch Manning Responds to Question About Fear of Losing Starting Job
AUSTIN -- The sky isn't falling on the Forty Acres, but that doesn't mean Texas Longhorns fans shouldn't be concerned with how the team -- and Arch Manning -- are playing midway through the SEC schedule.
Manning and the Texas offense had a performance to forget in Saturday's 16-13 overtime win over the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington, as it was the defense and special teams that helped the Longhorns escape with a road victory.
Some members of the fanbase have lost confidence in Manning as a result, sparking conversations about whether or not backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell deserves to see increased reps moving forward. Manning was asked about this while speaking to the media on Monday, but made it clear he's not concerned with losing his job.
Arch Manning: "I Can Control What I Can Control"
When asked if he's worried about losing the starting role, Manning said he's not concerned.
"Nah, I can control what I can control," Manning said. "I work hard during the week, prepare my best and go out and try my hardest on gameday. That's all you can do."
Manning has avoided throwing an interception the past two games, including in the 23-6 win over then-No. 6 Oklahoma, but he missed routine throws to open receivers against Kentucky while finishing just 12 of 27 for 132 yards and no touchdowns.
Matthew Caldwell Has Been Solid in Limited Action
As for Caldwell, a Troy transfer, he has seen limited action as the backup so far this season. He appeared in the non-conference wins over San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston State before seeing unexpected action late in the loss to Florida after Manning had to exit for one play.
Caldwell made the most of his first SEC snap, completing a 26-yard pass to Ryan Wingo with 26 seconds left as Texas was looking to tie the game, but it didn't matter in the end.
Caldwell is also responsible for Texas' longest run of the season, as he had a 50-yard scamper against Sam Houston State. Overall, he's gone 7 of 10 passing for 75 yards while adding two carries for 64 yards.
Despite Caldwell making a few splash plays, it's clear it would take a lot for Manning to benched by head coach Steve Sarkisian. It's anyone's guess what Caldwell would look like while getting full game reps against SEC competition and if he would even be an upgrade over Manning.
As of now, it would take an injury to Manning for Caldwell to be thrust into the starting role.
Manning will have a chance to bounce back on Saturday in Starkville against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.