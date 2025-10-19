Steve Sarkisian Defends Arch Manning After Woeful Performance vs. Kentucky
No. 21 Texas football found itself in a nail-biter on Saturday against Kentucky, narrowly defeating the Wildcats 16-13 in overtime. Despite an offense that continues to struggle in its production, head coach Steve Sarkisian says he stands by his quarterback, Arch Manning.
"The competitor in him, he’s grinding it out. Everything’s going on. He’s running the ball. He’s fighting. He’ll play better, but as I said, we need to play better around him," Sarkisian said after Saturday's win over Kentucky.
Texas Continues to Experience Offensive Issues
The Longhorns had perhaps their worst outing on offense this season against the Wildcats, struggling to move downfield and score. The team yielded 179 yards of total offense, with the lone touchdown of the day for Texas coming off a one-yard rush from running back Tre Wisner.
Texas totaled eight first downs compared to Kentucky's 22, were 5 for 16 on third down, and held the ball for a little more than 20 minutes; meanwhile, the Wildcats held possession for nearly 40. Manning himself went 12 for 27, throwing for 132 passing yards and zero touchdowns, his fourth game this season failing to eclipse 200 passing yards.
Sarkisian, though, stated what many Texas fans were able to see throughout Saturday's contest: Manning needs more help, especially up front. Throughout the game, Manning seemed to have only a glimpse of time in the pocket before succumbing to pressure, forcing hurried throws that would travel off target and miss receivers.
Kentucky yielded three sacks against Manning, which brings him to 13 total sacks on the season. The run game suffered as well, with Wisner carrying the ball 12 times for 37 yards, and Manning carrying the ball 11 times for negative one yard.
Across the board, the Texas offense could not find its footing, with penalties becoming a major factor in Saturday's near upset. The Longhorns were penalized seven times for 50 total yards, including one penalty that came in overtime that nearly knocked the team out of field goal range for the game winner.
Sarkisian is right that he needs some more support, especially up front, but Manning also needs to improve some aspects of his game. Until the Longhorns' offensive line can improve against increasingly difficult SEC competition, Texas may lose all hopes of making its third consecutive college football playoffs.
The team now prepares for Mississippi State, which is currently searching for its first win in conference play.