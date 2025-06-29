Arch Manning Shares Latest on Texas Longhorns WR Room
Arch Manning has finally taken over the reins as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns after waiting for two years. With that, the former five-star walks into his first year as the full-time starting quarterback with lofty championship expectations.
The wide receiver room in 2025 will look a lot different for Manning than it did a year ago, without Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, and Silas Bolden, who were big contributors for the offense last season. However, with the talent Steve Sarkisian has built in the receiver room, Manning will have a plethora of talented targets to throw to. He spoke at the Manning Passing Academy about a few of the wideouts who have stood out to him in the offseason.
“Yeah, they’ve been having a good offseason,” Manning said. “Parker (Livingstone) had a really good spring. It’s nice, the addition of Emmett (Mosley V) and then (Ryan) Wingo and (DeAndre Moore Jr.) look good. These young guys have stepped up Kaliq (Lockett), is looking good this summer, so we’re fired up. We’ve got a young, talented group.”
Texas Longhorns WR Room Has plenty of Depth for Arch Manning
As Manning mentioned, Wingo and Moore Jr. should be the Longhorns' 1-2 at the wide receiver position, getting the majority of the targets in the offense. Wingo should be the receiver to keep an eye out for all season. In the limited snaps Wingo got a year ago, the former five-star had 29 receptions, 472 yards, and two touchdowns as a freshman.
And with the prototypical build of any offense's WR1, Wingo should get the bulk of the targets.
Another wideout Manning mentioned is five-star freshman Kaliq Lockett, who could make an impact on the Longhorns' offense right away. As a recruiting Lockett was ranked the second wide receiver in the entire 2025 class and the No. 20 player overall in the class.
Lockett will be a player Texas should want to get involved early on in his career. Especially in a Steve Sarkisian offense that spreads the ball around to all its receivers, the third wide receiver on the field is a key position to the offense, and the exciting freshmen could be primed to step into the role.
The Longhorns' wide receiver unit also has other younger talent in Emmett Mosley V, Parker Livingstone, Jamie Ffrench, Michael Terry III, Aaron Butler, and Daylan McCutcheon, who at any moment could step up for Manning and the Longhorns offense.
Out of the wide receivers on the roster, Mosley is the only one not to commit to the Longhorns out of high school, transferring to Texas after his freshman season with Stanford. At Stanford, Mosley had 48 receptions for 525 receiving yards and six touchdowns as the WR2 behind Elic Ayomanor, who is now in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.
Now with much more talent around him with the Longhorns, Mosley could step up a lot quicker than the younger receivers on the roster and be a big plus for Manning right away.
To start the season, the receiving unit could be a revolving door until the Longhorns can find a rotation they are confident in, and with the amount of talent in the room, it would be no surprise for Manning and the passing game to be firing on all cylinders down the stretch of the year.