Arch Manning Signs Another New Major NIL Deal
As he prepares to assume the reins of the Texas Longhorns offense, starting quarterback Arch Manning is also capitalizing on his Name, Image, and Likeness. After announcing a deal with Red Bull in January, he has now furthered his partnership with Panini America.
The world's largest sports and entertainment collectibles company announced Tuesday that they signed a new multi-year deal with the Longhorns quarterback, which will build off the partnership that they started back in July of 2023.
This new partnership will see Panini America begin offering autographed memorabilia of Manning's, like photos, jerseys, and helmets. All of which will be made available on their website for Longhorn fans to begin purchasing.
“We are excited to offer the first Arch Manning memorabilia to football fans who have been waiting for his memorabilia items,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America. “To be able to launch Arch’s memorabilia in advance of his first season as the starter at the University of Texas should also get Longhorn fans excited. Arch has been a tremendous partner and ambassador for us over the past two years and we can’t wait for the season to begin.”
Panini America was the first NIL deal that Manning signed in his college career. It launched with the exclusive with a unique "Arch Manning Throwback Prizm Black Autographed card" that ended up selling for $102,500.
“Launching my memorabilia collection with Panini America allows me to share a deeper connection with fans,” Manning said. “Panini has a long history of working with athletes all over the world for autographed memorabilia, and I’m excited to be a part of that group.”
This partnership with Manning is a further connection that is being built between Panini and the University of Texas. The Longhorns became the first school that partnered with Panini College, which was offering athletes an NIL opportunity to have their own trading card. But the partnership doesn't stop there, as Panini is also the official trading card partner of the Texas One Fund.
Manning will make his third career start on Saturday, August 30th, when the Longhorns kick off their season on the road at Ohio State.