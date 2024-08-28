Texas One of Three Schools To Launch NIL Platform With Panini America
Panini America will partner with Texas, Ohio State, and Nebraska next month, allowing football and volleyball players to receive compensation for their own trading cards according to On3 NIL.
Cards for players will be released at the start of the seasons with Panini planning to expand to more teams and sports. The products will be available next week on Sept. 3rd.
This move comes after Panini America launched individual deals with quarterbacks Arch Manning and Quinn Ewers this year.
Panini America has also launched individual NIL deals with Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, and volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez.
This isn't the first major NIL deal that Panini America has been a part of. The company also signed a multi-year agreement with woman's basketball phenomenon Caitlin Clark back in March while she was playing for Iowa.
This announcement from Panini America comes just about a week after ONIT Athlete and OneTeam partnered to give college athletes NIL opportunities from trading cards as well.
For Quinn Ewers, Panini America is just one of the very few NIL sponsorships to his name. Some of the companies working with the star QB are Dr. Pepper, EA College Football 25, Hulu, Beats by Dre, and C4 Energy.
Backup Arch Manning actually does not have many NIL sponsorships released to the public with Panini America being the only deal public. Arch's father, Cooper Manning, has been on record in the past stating that Arch's sole NIL deal is with Panini America (other than EA College Football 25).
While Arch hasn't started a game yet and only appeared in two games so far in his collegiate career, this NIL deal will certainly not be his last.