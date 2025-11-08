Arch Manning & Victor Wembanyama Share Jersey Swap of the Century
When you combine Texas' most talked about quarterback with one of the most dynamic players in the NBA, it's only natural that social media would explode to some degree.
That's exactly what happened when Arch Manning and the Longhorns took a trip down South to watch the San Antonio Spurs take on the Houston Rockets. The Spurs secured a 121-110 victory over the Rockets.
Posted on Saturday morning, the Spurs' tweet featured a jersey swap between Manning and Victor Wembanyama has already reached nearly 100,000 impressions in less than two hours.
The starting quarterback for the Horns was joined by teammates Remy Patson, Parker Livingstone, Rett Andersen, and Will Randle on their Friday night trip down to San Antonio.
Manning's trip to San Antonio gives fans a glimpse into what the bye week looks like for some of the most talented players in college football.
A Crossover Between Texas Fanbases
While the Spurs have been in the heat of a rebuild in recent years, Wembanyama's impressive abilities on the court has given the San Antonio faithful new life. With Manning among national discussion's seemingly every day, it was only a matter of time before two of the biggest sports names in Texas meet.
Just like Wembanyama has quickly become the face of the Spurs franchise, Manning has become the same thing for the Texas Longhorns. The sophomore is now being seen as a leader rather than another Manning waiting for their opportunity.
With the spotlight on Manning continuing to grow as the season progresses, the bye week likely comes at a perfect time. In a day where there's no game film to be watched or pressure to deliver a game-winning touchdown, Texas' starting quarterback finally got day to relax with his teammates before they begin their final push for a spot in the college football playoff.
Team Chemistry on Full Display
Earlier in the season, head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke on the difficulty of getting both freshman and transfer portal players to buy in to the way the Longhorns do things. With so many new faces coming from all across the country, Sarkisian emphasized the importance of building a culture where every player understands what the standard is for Texas athletics.
"Culture is organic," Sarkisian said earlier this week. "It is not a sign up in your building, it's not a t-shirt you wear. It's not breaking the team down & saying "culture" on 3. I think culture is organic, it manifests itself with the relationships that you build."
The head coach also noted that while talent is easy to spot, commitment to the team's process is what separates good programs from great programs. If Texas wants to be considered a truly elite program by the end of the regular season, they'll need to lean on the culture that Sarkisian has built in recent years.