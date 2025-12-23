Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 23
The San Antonio Spurs are looking to make it four wins in a row when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
Oklahoma City has only lost three games this season, but two of those defeats have come in its last four games, including a loss to the Spurs in the NBA Cup semifinals.
The Thunder are hoping to avenge that loss, but the Spurs have home-court advantage as well as the rest advantage after Oklahoma City beat the Grizzlies last night without a few key players.
The oddsmakers have the Thunder as road favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Thunder vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Thunder -5.5 (-105)
- Spurs +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -225
- Spurs: +185
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN-OK, FDSN-SW
- Thunder record: 26-3
- Spurs record: 21-8
Thunder vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Alex Caruso – questionable
- Isaiah Hartenstein – questionable
- Aaron Wiggins – questionable
- Jaylin Williams – questionable
- Ajay Mitchell – questionable
- Chet Holmgren – questionable
- Ousmane Dieng – questionable
- Nikola Topic – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Harrison Ingram – out
- David Jones Garcia – out
- Stanley Umude – out
- Victor Wembanyama – questionable
Thunder vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
Devin Vassell has been stuffing the stat sheet this season in San Antonio. The Spurs swing man is averaging 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 31.9 minutes per game through 28 contests.
One of Vessell’s stronger performances this season came 10 days ago against the Thunder. He had 23 points, five rebounds, and four assists as San Antonio eliminated Oklahoma City in the NBA Cup semifinals.
Vessel has had at least 20 PRA in four of his last five games and six of his last nine, which is in line with his 66% hit rate on the season.
Thunder vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
A lot of the handicapping for this game depends on the availability of some of the Thunder’s starters, but I think I’ll take the Spurs as home underdogs as things stand right now.
San Antonio is heating up recently and an impressive 10-2 at home. The Spurs have covered the spread in 8 of 11 home games, including both times as home underdogs. On the flip side, the Thunder are just 7-7 against the spread on the road.
I’m not sure if the Spurs will take down the reigning champions again, but they should be able to keep it close.
Pick: Spurs +5.5 (-105)
