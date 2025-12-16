Why Arch Manning Is the Exception Among Eight Other 5-Star QBs

It's December, and that means bowl games are underway and teams' seasons are coming to an end. With this end comes an inevitable process in today's college football: players entering the transfer portal.

This is seemingly an expected action for a countless number of players, except for Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

According to CBS Sports' Emily Proud, Manning is the only five-star quarterback in the 2023 and 2024 classes to not have entered the transfer portal and joined a new program.

Arch Manning Has Stuck By The Longhorns

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning has nearly finished his first season as a starter for Texas, and though it's had its ups and downs, he ultimately demonstrated his capability as the Longhorns' signal caller. One of eight five-star quarterbacks between the 2023 and 2024 classes, Manning is unique in his commitment to Texas.

The other five-star quarterbacks between the 2023 and 2024 class include Manning, Nico Iamaleava, Dante Moore, Jackson Arnold, Malachi Nelson, DJ Lagway, Dylan Raiola and Julian Sayin.

Iamaleava was originally the Tennessee Volunteers' No. 1 quarterback before disputes over NIL payments led to him joining the UCLA Bruins. Dante Moore, the Oregon quarterback who has led the team to an 11-1 record and a playoff berth, played for the Bruins in 2023 before transferring in 2024.

Arnold currently plays quarterback for the Auburn Tigers, but was an Oklahoma Sooner in 2023 and 2024. Nelson, the No. 5 quarterback in the 2023 class, has now transferred twice, leaving USC for Boise State in 2024 and Boise State for UTEP in 2025.

Julian Sayin is a former Alabama quarterback who joined the Buckeyes in 2024. He is perhaps the most successful of the eight quarterbacks, currently looking to repeat Ohio State's championship playoff run from last season.

Lagway, who plays for the Florida Gators, and Raiola, who plays for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, are both entering the transfer portal this offseason. Now looking for a new home, two teams will be inheriting potentially elite talent.

With Manning, the unique quarterback in his class to stay with the original program he committed to, it's a testament to the belief he may have in the Texas coaching staff and head coach Steve Sarkisian. Now playing in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to cap off the season, Manning will have another opportunity to demonstrate his growth this season.

The improvement he showed throughout this season, and the development the team demonstrated as a whole, make the Longhorns a threat to look out for next year. For now, the team will look to topple Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.