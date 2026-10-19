Arch Manning Vows to 'Let It Rip' as Pressure Mounts at Texas

Just two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns were the No. 1 team in the country, held the best win in college football, and looked like the team that many expected them to be entering the 2026 season.

While there seemed to be underlying struggles throughout the first few weeks of the season, including on offense, those problems have reared their heads, and the Longhorns find themselves on a two-game losing streak entering the second half of the season.

Many of the concerns stem from the struggles of quarterback Arch Manning, and now with the top-10 Ole Miss Rebels coming to Austin, the Longhorns' signal-caller made a vow for the upcoming matchup.

'Let It Rip'

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on before the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Longhorns have struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season, but it does come as a surprise. Head coach Steve Sarkisian is widely praised for his offensive mind, Manning was returning for another season, and they added multiple top weapons from the transfer portal to complement him.

Just halfway through the season, however, Manning is 67th in passing yards (1,295), tied for 39th in touchdowns (11), and tied for 90th in interceptions (5). Those struggles have been felt throughout the unit, which ranks second-worst in the SEC in conference matchups.

For Manning, this isn't a new spot he finds himself in, as last season he could feel the struggles from the offense following a low-scoring overtime win over the Kentucky Wildcats that put the Longhorns at 5-2 on the year.

While it is unfortunately the second straight season the Longhorns have had these problems, it does show that the program, and to an extent, Manning, know how to solve them, after they went on a run following the Kentucky win last season.

"I think we just started letting it rip," Manning said regarding how the offense fixed itself last season. "And our backs are against the wall right now, and there's no place we'd rather be."

To Manning's credit, his second half of the season last year was better. He threw for 308 more yards, 23 more completions, and two more touchdowns. The "let it rip" ideology was effective and apparent, as he had 46 more passing attempts in those contests, and that is why the Longhorns signal-caller made a vow for this upcoming weekend, and perhaps even beyond.

"I'm gonna die on the hill of 'I'm letting it rip'," Manning said regarding how he overcomes his struggles once again this season.

It remains to be seen if letting Manning throw the ball more is the answer the offense needs, but he's prepared if that is what the offense turns to for a second straight season.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.