The Texas Longhorns finish the regular season with a win over bitter rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, extending the winning streak to six games to close the year, and have now clinched a spot in the SEC championship game next weekend.

Most teams around the country would do anything to have the ending to a year the Longhorns had, who have essentially clinched a spot in the College Football Playoffs and finally reached the post-season again.

Yet, the Longhorns aren't smiling at all currently. Quarterback Arch Manning will take the win, but he isn't happy with his performance or the offense's, and now he is saying what fans have been saying all year: praising the defense for bailing them out.

There's Two Sides to Every Team

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) throws the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College football is a tough sport, and in the world of NIL, with more parity than ever, the gap between teams is tighter than ever. Including rivalry matchups as well, anything can happen in the Lone Star Showdown.

For the Longhorns and Manning, however, part of having a championship mentality and holding yourself to a higher standard is never being satisfied, which is critical with such high aspirations.

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That includes tonight's win over the Aggies, when the Longhorns put up just 16 points on offense and were held to only one touchdown. For Manning and head coach Steve Sarkisian, who is known for a high-powered offense, that's an unacceptable outcome, and one they are blissfully aware can be their downfall in the coming weeks.

"Defense has been bailing us out all year," Manning told the media after the win. "We'll play better moving forward."

Those words come on the heels of a painful performance on offense, but just one week ago, the Longhorns had their best offensive game of the season and looked like the pieces were finally coming together.

To a lesser extent, during the six-game winning streak, the offense looked better than it had during the first half of the season. During the winning streak, the offense is averaging 30.4 points per game, which is a touchdown better than the first half of the season (against only Power Four opponents), when it averaged 23.

There's nothing wrong with benefiting from an elite defense, which helps make offenses' lives easier. The problem arises when they become a crutch rather than an asset. No one knows that more this season than the Aggies, whom the Longhorns just beat.

The games only grow more intense now, and the Longhorns still need to do some soul-searching, but Manning knows what needs to happen, and fans have been aware of it for weeks. Now it's about executing it.

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