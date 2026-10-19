Texas Taking Steps Toward Potential QB Change Amid Arch Manning Struggles

The No. 19 Texas Longhorns aren't ready to move on from Arch Manning just yet, but it appears they are dipping their toe in the water.

According to a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, the Longhorns are set to give back up quarterback KJ Lacey first-team reps this week in practice ahead of the team's showdown with No. 7 Ole Miss in Austin.

"Sources: Texas is expected to give an up-tick in first-team quarterback reps to redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. this week in practice," Thamel said on X. "Arch Manning still projects as the Texas starter. The uptick in Lacey’s reps is a signal that Texas could replace Manning if he continues to struggle."

As of Monday, Manning is still expected to start, but it appears he is now, at the very least, on a short leash.

What Has Gone Wrong With Manning

The decision to increase Lacey's first-team reps comes after five-straight weeks of struggles from Manning, which has included back-to-back losses to unranked teams, and two-game deciding turnovers from the fourth-year QB.

Beyond that, Manning has struggled in a big way with his command of the offense. And that doesn't just mean knowing where to go with the ball.

Manning is struggling to make decisions and holding on to the ball long, yes, but is also missing open receivers, drifting up into the pocket and forcing unnecessary pressure, making the wrong reads, and when he does pull the trigger, he has been making bad decisions far too often.

All of those things are causing massive issues within the offense, and for a fourth-year player and a second-year starter in the system, that is inexcusable.

Lacey could potentially help alleviate a lot of those concerns, thanks to his quick decision-making, arm talent, and accuracy.

He could also force Steve Sarkisian to change his offense into a more quarterback-friendly one, which would be a welcome sight.

This all assumes, of course, Sarkisian actually makes the change. As Thamel noted, Manning is still projected to get the start right now. The Longhorns are simply evaluating their options.

But even if Manning holds onto the starting job for the remainder of the week, he will clearly be on a short leash.

And if he struggles against Ole Miss early, Sarkisian could very well pull the trigger and make the change.

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