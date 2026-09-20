Arch Manning Was Not Happy With His Performance in Win vs. UTSA

Arch Manning didn’t mince words when assessing his performance in Saturday’s 30-6 win over UTSA.

“Ultimately not good enough,” Manning said. “I didn't play well. Offense were a little sloppy. Got to be better going to beat Tennessee.”

Just a week after guiding the Texas Longhorns offense in its 23-3 comeback against Ohio State, Manning didn’t look as crisp as he did in the fourth quarter. Despite facing a lesser opponent, Manning completed just 17 of his 33 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Thus marking the third-lowest passing yards in a game that Manning has totaled in his career as the starter on the Forty Acres. The only games with fewer yards came against UTEP (114) and Kentucky (132) last season.

Arch Manning, Texas Offense Needs to Improve

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, while the passing game struggled to find the consistency he has shown he can produce, he did get it done on the ground with his legs. Manning rushed for 50 yards on nine attempts, finishing second on the team in rushing only behind Hollywood Smothers.

Yet, while head coach Steve Sarkisian and co. like to see Manning scramble and create outside the pocket, it comes with downsides beyond the risk of injury.

“I felt like Arch kind of fell in love with his legs a little bit tonight, and his legs are a really good weapon, you know, and they are, …” Sarkisian said. “But what happens when you go to run? You you can start speeding up through your progressions, and and I think that you we don't want to make a living with him running the ball as much as he ran tonight.”

Sarkisian noted that he felt Manning was leaving yards on the field in the passing game as his targets were open. And while Sarkisian’s honest feedback may make it easy to assume he wants Manning to just stay in the pocket, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We want him to use his legs when he can, but ideally we're in with him in the passing game when the ball's coming out,” Sarkisian said.

With an SEC-opening road trip to Tennessee ahead, nobody needed to tell Manning that his performance on Saturday wasn’t good enough. He knew it just as well as his head coach did.

“Yeah, it's not fun,” Manning said of his performance. “Disappointed in how we played, and how I played. Gotta be better.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Xand Instagram for the latest news.