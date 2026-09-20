What We Learned About Texas' Defense and Offense After Texas vs. UTSA

The Texas Longhorns entered Saturday night as the No. 1 team in the country for the first time this season.

They left Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium still undefeated, defeating UTSA 30-6 to improve to 3-0. While the final score reflected another comfortable victory, the game offered a clearer look at where Texas stands on both sides of the ball.

The Longhorns' defense delivered another dominant performance, holding the Roadrunners to just 142 yards of total offense. UTSA managed only 70 passing yards and 72 rushing yards while converting just one of 11 third-down attempts.

The offense, meanwhile, finished with 400 total yards but struggled to consistently move the ball through the air. Arch Manning completed 17 of 33 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, while Texas also committed eight penalties for 88 yards.

Texas' Defense Looks Ready

Texas defensive tackle Hero Kanu celebrates after making a tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Dallas. Texas won 23-6. | AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

The biggest takeaway from Saturday may have been how dependable Texas' defense has become.

Rasheem Biles immediately set the tone by intercepting UTSA quarterback Owen McCown on the first offensive play of the game. From there, the Longhorns consistently made life difficult for the Roadrunners, forcing eight punts and limiting UTSA to just 84 yards over its final nine drives.

That performance continued what Texas began against Ohio State. The Longhorns' defense played a major role in the comeback victory over the Buckeyes, particularly in the fourth quarter, when Texas held Ohio State to 52 yards of total offense.

Through three games, the defense has shown it can keep Texas competitive even when the offense isn't operating at its highest level.

That could become increasingly important once SEC play begins.

The Offense Still Has Questions

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Imagesz IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were positives offensively, but Texas wasn't particularly efficient through the air.

Manning connected with Cam Coleman twice for touchdowns, while the Longhorns' rushing attack provided a consistent source of production. Texas finished with 228 rushing yards, with four players recording at least 39 yards on the ground.

Still, completing just over half of his passes left Manning and the passing game with room to improve. The eight penalties also repeatedly put Texas behind schedule and stalled potential scoring opportunities.

Against UTSA, Texas had enough elsewhere to overcome those issues. The same mistakes could become much more costly against SEC opponents.

A Different Kind of Test Awaits

Texas has now shown it can win in multiple ways.

Against Ohio State, the Longhorns needed a fourth-quarter comeback to secure the victory. Against UTSA, the defense controlled the game while the rushing attack and special teams helped Texas build a comfortable lead.

Now the Longhorns enter SEC play with both a clear strength and areas that still need refinement. The defense appears capable of setting the tone, but the offense will need to become more consistent as the competition gets tougher.

Next up is a road trip to Tennessee, giving Texas its first opportunity to see how its developing identity translates to conference play.

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