The Biggest Concern Texas Can't Ignore After Its Win Against Ohio State

Texas just pulled off one of the biggest wins of the Steve Sarkisian era.

The No. 4 Longhorns rallied from a 23-3 deficit to stun No. 1 Ohio State, 24-23, on Saturday night. Running Back Hollywood Smothers' 1-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left completed a comeback that will be remembered for a long time.

But here's the uncomfortable part: For three quarters, Texas looked like the same team that has struggled to deliver when the stakes are highest.

The Longhorns didn't control this game. They survived it.

Texas Can't Keep Waiting Until It's Almost Too Late

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian stands for the Eyes of Texas with players and fans after a victory over the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

There is no question Texas deserves credit for what happened in the fourth quarter.

Arch Manning settled down. The offense finally found rhythm. The defense kept Ohio State out of the end zone. Texas put together three consecutive touchdown drives and suddenly turned a game that looked over into a one-point victory.

That is what makes this win so impressive.

It is also what makes the first three quarters so concerning.

Texas spent most of the night struggling to generate offense while Ohio State dictated the game. Manning finished with 195 passing yards and an interception, while the Longhorns turned the ball over twice and fumbled four times.

Some of those mistakes were not entirely on Manning. Texas had a fumble on its opening possession, and a potential touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo was dropped. Manning also threw an interception when Cam Coleman couldn't complete a diving catch.

But at some point, the explanation stops mattering.

Against Ohio State, Texas put itself in a 20-point hole.

The Longhorns were fortunate Ohio State couldn't finish the job. The Buckeyes failed to score more than three points after halftime and missed a 45-yard field goal with just over four minutes remaining. That miss gave Texas the opportunity to drive 73 yards for the winning touchdown.

Texas absolutely earned the comeback.

But it also needed help getting there.

The Fourth Quarter Changed Everything - And Nothing

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Imagesz IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where Texas has to be careful.

It would be easy to look at Saturday night and decide the Longhorns finally proved they can win a game like this. There is certainly evidence for that. Manning made big throws. Sarkisian made aggressive fourth-down decisions. The defense made the stops it needed.

For the first time in a long time, Texas finished the biggest moment instead of folding in it.

That matters.

But a national championship contender cannot make a habit of needing a miracle fourth quarter to beat another elite team.

The biggest concern coming out of this game isn't whether Texas can play with Ohio State. It clearly can. It's whether Texas can start playing like the better team before it is forced into desperation mode.

Now they have to prove they don't have to create that adversity themselves.

Because against Ohio State, Texas got away with it.

The next time, it might not.

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