3 Bold Predictions for Texas Against UTSA

Texas erased a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit against Ohio State last Saturday, scoring 21 unanswered points to defeat the previously No. 1-ranked Buckeyes 24-23. The victory moved the Longhorns to No. 1 in both major polls and improved them to 2-0 on the season.

Now, Texas turns its attention to an undefeated UTSA team that also enters the matchup at 2-0. The Roadrunners rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit last week to defeat Texas State 31-26, setting up their first meeting with a No. 1 team in both the AP Top 25 and coaches poll.

Texas has dominated the all-time series, winning the previous two meetings by scores of 41-20 in 2022 and 56-7 in 2024. Still, UTSA has shown enough early this season to make Saturday an interesting test before the Longhorns begin SEC play at Tennessee next week.

Here are three bold predictions for what could happen at DKR today.

1. Arch Manning throws for three touchdowns

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns against the Vanderbilt Commodores | Getty Images via Kenneth Richmond

Manning has completed 43 of 64 passes for 500 yards and five touchdowns through two games, establishing himself as one of the central pieces of Texas' offense. He also played a major role in the comeback against Ohio State, including a fourth-down completion on the drive that ultimately put the Longhorns in position to win.

Against UTSA, Sarkisian could give his quarterback an opportunity to attack a Roadrunners defense that has already allowed opposing offenses to find success. With Texas possessing multiple receiving options, Manning should have opportunities to push the ball downfield while also building confidence heading into SEC play.

2. Hollywood Smothers eclipses 100 rushing yards

Texas Longhorns running back Hollywood Smothers (2) runs for forty-five yards during the first quarter against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smothers has already emerged as Texas' leading rusher, carrying the ball 31 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games. He was particularly important against Ohio State, finishing with 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding 34 yards through receptions and a kickoff return.

Texas will likely want to establish the running game early against UTSA. A productive night from Smothers would give the Longhorns another way to control the game and keep pressure off Manning. It also would continue the momentum from his award-winning performance against the Buckeyes.

3. Texas forces three turnovers

Texas Longhorns edge Colin Simmons reacts after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Texas State Bobcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UTSA has protected the football well to begin the season, entering Saturday as one of only 20 FBS teams without a turnover. At the same time, the Roadrunners have recorded takeaways in 33 of their last 38 games and have intercepted opposing quarterbacks in three consecutive contests.

That makes three Texas takeaways an especially aggressive prediction. The Longhorns' defense will have opportunities to create pressure, and an early turnover could quickly change the complexion of the game. After Texas' defense held Ohio State to 52 yards of total offense in the fourth quarter last week, the unit enters Saturday with plenty of confidence.

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