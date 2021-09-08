Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Has High Praise For Bijan Robinson & Texas

The Longhorns are set to travel and face the Arkansas Razorbacks in front of a sell-out crowd in Fayetteville Saturday night.

Texas is fresh off an impressive 38-18 win over Louisiana Lafayette. Under the new leadership of head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns cruised through the Ragin Cajuns and are now ranked No. 15 in the nation.

Star sophomore running back Bijan Robinson and quarterback Hudson Card both played big roles in the opening win.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman took notice and couldn’t help but praise the Longhorns stars:

“I like (Card) a lot. He’s got enough mobility to hurt you. Especially early in the Louisiana game, he hurt them with his feet. He certainly can throw the football. He looks like a really, really fine player with good touch on the ball. He runs the offense well.

“Robinson is hard to tackle. He has elusiveness in space, but he also runs over you. He’s got a lot of speed. I just really like him. They obviously think of him over there. He’s a special, special player."

Ultimately the Longhorns will go as far as coach Sarkisian takes them. And coach Pittman recognizes that:

"He got Louisiana on an unbalanced 12 set, flipped them back over to the field, they didn’t make an adjustment and then Bijan Robinson is wide and they tossed the ball open and he made the catch for a touchdown. Very strong schematic guy and he uses his talent. He has a lot of talent at the skill positions. His running back is really, really special. He has more than just Robinson, but Robinson is special."

As expectations continue to soar, the Longhorns must stay focused going into Saturday's matchup. It will be televised on ESPN at 6:00 PM CST.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Basketball Reveals Non-Conference Schedule for 2021 Season

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.