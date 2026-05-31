Best Players at Every Defensive Position That Texas Will Face in 2026

People have spent too much time talking about hypothetical opponents for the Texas Longhorns in 2026 and are losing sight of how strong the teams Texas will actually play are.

The Longhorns face an always-strong SEC field on top of an out of conference game against Ohio State, giving them one of their most formidable schedules ever.

In order to refocus on the real season ahead, let us take a look at the best players at every position that Texas will play this year, concluding with the defense.

The Defense

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Edge Rushers - Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas; Jordan Ross, LSU HM - Kenyatta Jackson, Ohio State

Quincy Rhodes Jr. is a 6'6 pass-rush technician and over-preparer who uses his long levers to unleash an arsenal of moves on opposing quarterbacks. He racked up eight sacks last season and is slated for an even bigger 2026.

Jordan Ross went from one Texas opponent to another this year when he transferred from Tennessee to LSU as the No. 8 edge rusher in the class. He registered 1.5 sacks and 13 pressures in just 132 pass-rushing snaps last year, so there is no telling how much damage he will do in an expanded role with the Tigers.

Interior Defensive Linemen - David Stone, Oklahoma; Will Echoles, Ole Miss HM - Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma

At 6'3, 310 pounds, David Stone is one of the most physically imposing defenders in college football this season. He pairs his size with incredible athleticism, making him an elite run defender while showing flashes as a pass-rusher.

If Stone is not the first defensive tackle drafted next season, Will Echoles will be. He is also 6'3, 310, but trades off some of Stone's athleticism for pass-rushing ability, evidenced by his five sack-campaign in 2025.

Linebackers - Kip Lewis, Oklahoma; Payton Pierce, Ohio State; Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss HM - Myles Graham, Florida

Due to his unique skillset Suntarine Perkins may not even qualify as a linebacker, but for the sake of this team he will be designated as the SAM/Nickel. Perkins lined up on the line of scrimmage on 85% of his plays last season but took more snaps in coverage than he did rushing the passer.

That was for the best, as Perkins' premier skill is actually his pass-coverage, where his athleticism allows him to run with tight ends and running backs. That does not mean he is not well-rounded, as he also accrued four and a half sacks last season while registering a run-defense grade of 78.2.

In contrast to Perkins, Payton Pierce is the dictionary definition of a linebacker, as long as that dictionary is from the mid-1980s, anyway. After cutting his teeth on special teams in 2024, Pierce stepped into Ohio State's linebacker rotation last year and was an aggressive downhill force.

Kip Lewis is a do-it-all linebacker and leader for the Oklahoma Sooners who opted to return for his senior season in 2026 rather than skip forward to the NFL. As a fifth-year senior, the Longhorns will need to show Lewis something he has not seen before if they want to minimize his impact.

Cornerbacks - Kelley Jones, Mississippi State; DJ Pickett, LSU HM - Cormani McClain, Florida

As a speedy, 6'4 cornerback who locates the ball well, Kelley Jones is one of the most impressive bundles of tools in all of college football. He came one step closer to putting it all together in 2025, allowing a completion percentage of just 28.9% on 38 targets.

Speaking of tools, DJ Pickett is a 6'5 cover corner who ran a 10.62-second 100m dash in high school. Despite weighing only 195 pounds, Pickett posted a run-defense grade of 85.5 last season and missed just five tackles.

Safeties - Dashawn Spears, LSU; Jaylen McClain, Ohio State HM - Marcus Ratcliffe, Texas A&M

Dashawn Spears is another athletic LSU defensive back who put up some absurd advanced numbers in a limited role last season. If the 6'3 box safety can minimize the inevitable regression from his 90.3 PFF grade as his snaps tick up, Texas could have an issue figuring out the Tigers' secondary.

Jaylen McClain is a prototypical centerfield free safety who allows Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to do as he pleases with the rest of Ohio State's defensive backfield knowing he has a true sideline-to-sideline guy backing them up.

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