Best Players at Every Offensive Position That Texas Will Face This Season

With so much discussion about college football schedules recently, Texas Longhorns fans can rest easy knowing that their schedule this season is as tough as anyone's. Come to think of it, they should be doing the opposite of resting easy.

The Longhorns are playing a third of last season's College Football Playoff field, both of the top two transfer portal classes and three schools that have a won a national championship in the past seven seasons. That is what happens when an SEC team schedules Ohio State for one of its non-conference matchups.

Below is a hypothetical lineup combining the best players from each of Texas' opponents. As good as this team is, it could get even better.

The Offense

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver runs with the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Quarterback - Julian Sayin, Ohio State Honorable Mention - Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Julian Sayin did have his struggles last season, particularly toward the end of the year where he threw half of his eight interceptions in the Buckeyes' last three games, but his first year as a starting quarterback was still a rousing success.

Sayin excels in structure, perhaps more so than any other quarterback in college football, but issues arise when he is under pressure. In new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's heavy-personnel, run-focused scheme, he may be game-managing more than ever before.

Sayin's Numbers in 2025 (According to PFF) Kept Clean Under Pressure Overall Grade 94.4 67.1 Passing Grade 93.9 68.9 Adjusted Completion Percentage 84.6% 74.3% TD:Interception Ratio 25:5 7:3

Running Backs - Ahmad Hardy, Missouri; Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss HM - Jadan Baugh, Florida

Ahmad Hardy ran for 1,648 yards last season, a feat made only more impressive by the fact that he gained 1,181 of them after contact . He is a hard-nosed, between-the-tackles bacl whose one-dimensional running style does nothing to limit his production.

Kewan Lacy also racked up yards after contact last season, finishing with 1,010 on the year. He does not have the same strength that Hardy does but has more long speed, which means Texas' defensive backs will have to fill run lanes quickly if they want to avoid game-changing runs.

Wide Receivers - Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State; Mario Craver, Texas A&M; Beau Sparks, Texas State HM - Brandon Inniss, Ohio State

Jeremiah Smith is arguably the best player in college football and will provide new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp with an early headache when he faces him in week two. The Longhorns have kept a lid on Smith that no other team has, but that holding as the highly skilled, impossibly fast 6'3 wideout enters his junior season is no guarantee.

Mario Craver might be the best player in college football after the catch, as he combines blazing speed with tackle-breaking ability that a 165-pounder should not have. He can turn a game upside down on any given play and attacks both the short area as a screen weapon and down the field as a deep threat.

Beau Sparks is easily the most understated receiver on this list but make no mistake, he is quietly one of the best pass catchers in college football. Sparks finished last year with 84 catches for 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns, marks which were good for eighth, sixth and 12th-best in the country.

Tight End - Trey'Dez Green, LSU HM - Ethan Davis, Tennessee

Trey'Dez Green is a different kind of matchup nightmare. As a 6'7, 242 lb tight end with reliable hands, elite body positioning and a surprisingly developed route tree, Green is a middle of the field weapon and red zone monster who sometimes seems impossible to stop.

Offensive Line - Jordan Seaton, LSU; Luke Montgomery, Ohio State; Carson Hinzman, Ohio State; Kobe Branham, Arkansas; Phillip Daniels, Ohio State; HM - Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

Jordan Seaton, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal, was nearly a Longhorn after being aggressively pursued by Texas. Instead, the 6'5, 330 lb pass-blocking aficionado was wooed by incoming LSU coach Lane Kiffin and will face off against the Longhorns in mid-November.

If there is a weak spot on this squad, it is left guard. Still, Luke Montgomery is a solid all around guard who will likely perform better this season on an Ohio State line full of familiar faces.

Speaking of familiar faces, Carson Hinzman is returning for his third season as the Buckeyes' center. He took a significant step forward in 2025 going from a PFF grade of 56 to 76.3, and there is no reason he can't take another in 2026.

Kobe Branham is a hulking right guard at 6'5, 332 lbs who started 11 of 12 games for the Razorbacks last season to solid results. If he uses his overwhelming frame more effectively next season, he could give Texas' interior defensive line issues.

Another returning Buckeye, Phillip Daniels is a 6'5, 315-pound road-grader who challenged Longhorns edge rusher Colin Simmons last season. He stands to benefit from the change to Smith's scheme more than any other lineman.

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