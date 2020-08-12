LonghornsCountry
Big 12 Commissioner: Athletes are Safer Under Program Supervision Than in the 'General Population'

Chris Dukes

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby spoke to the media about the conference's decision to move forward with college football on Wednesday.

The  head of the league said he and other conference representitives have been meeting regularly with both doctors and lead researchers on the coronavirus and believe fall sports can not only co-exist with the current pandemic, but players are actually safer with the current testing and sanitation protocols than they would be were they to return home for the fall. 

"I think I think everyone in our society is concerned at one level or another about getting exposure to the virus." Bowlsby said. "It's the belief of our doctors that we can put our student athletes in a situation where they are less likely to be affected under supervision and surveillance and testing than they would if they were in the general population."

In addition to medical professionals, the league office also listened to the players themselves. Bowlsby says he's spoken with athlete representitives  from all ten Big 12 teams.

"I think what we've heard from our student athletes is they'd like to play, but they want to make sure it's safe," he said. "They want to know about the eligibility implications are and they want to know that their financial aid is secure. And we have made every attempt to answer those. Some are still in progress as a result of NCAA council considerations. But generally speaking, I think we've been able to make progress and provide information and I feel very good about where we are at the present time."  

Texas Longhorns Revised 2020 Football Schedule Announced

The Texas nowLonghorns begin the conference season on the road on Sept. 26 and open home conference play on Oct. 3.

Chris Dukes

Big 12 Moving Forward With Fall Football

The league's board of directors agreed Tuesday night to proceed with fall sports seasons.

Chris Dukes

Transfer Linebacker Tony Fields II Chooses Big 12 Opponent Over Texas Longhorns

Former Arizona linebacker Tony Fields II chose West Virginia on Monday evening.

Tomer Barazani

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Trending for a Top In-State RB?

Recent news would suggest Texas is surging when it comes to the recruitment of dangerous Cy-Fair running back L.J. Johnson

Chris Dukes

Big Ten, Pac-12 Decisions Leave Big 12 on the Clock

After two Power 5 conferences make unprecedented decisions, all eyes now turn to the Big 12 and Bob Bowlsby

Chris Dukes

Could College Football Have Different Fall and Spring National Champs?

With the Big Ten, Pac-12, MAC and Mountain West now looking to play football in the fall, we face the potential for the return of the split national title.

Chris Dukes

SI All American: Texas Longhorns Commit Among the Most Versatile in 2021 Class

Billy Bowman has the potential to be elite at multiple positions.

Chris Dukes

Smithy

Texas Longhorns Offer Dallas-Area Big Man

Texas became the second Big 12 school to extend a scholarship offer to Garland center Zuby Ejiofor.

Chris Dukes

Brace Yourself for the Craziest Week in the History of College Football

College football, a sport steeped in tradition and known for progressing at a snail's pace is in for one wild week.

Chris Dukes

Smithy

Report: Big Ten Moving to Cancel 2020 Football Season

Several major outlets are now reporting that the Big Ten will be the first Power 5 conference to cancel football for 2020

Chris Dukes

Smithy