Big 12 Doubles Time Allowed for Team Meetings

The Big 12 has updated its guidelines concerning team meetings, extending the in-person meeting ban, but doubling the allotted time for team meetings through video conferencing from two to four hours.

Below is a transcript of all the new league rules.

Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 the Big 12 Conference previously announced that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, were suspended until March 29 and would be re-evaluated at that time. In addition, all conference and non-conference competitions were cancelled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.

After re-evaluation the following Big 12 Student-Athlete policies become effective March 30:

1) No organized, team activities of any type, in any location.

2) No , voluntary workouts, film study sessions, meetings, technique drills or captains’ practices/OTA sessions of any type, in any location until a permissible date is established by the NCAA.

3) Virtual or on-line supervised physical workouts and skill instruction, regardless of location, are not permitted.

4) All “virtual” group activities, including film study, are limited to four hours per week in all sports. Only countable coaches may conduct virtual film study, technical discussions, tactical sessions and other non-physical activities. These policies will be revisited and adjusted at regular intervals and as circumstances dictate.

5) Coaches can recommend written, self-directed workout plans provided they are approved in accordance with proper procedures as outlined by each institution’s appropriate sport performance, medical and/or athletic training personnel (and in accordance with the NCAA Recommendations on Preventing Catastrophic Injury and Death). Taped demonstration videos on respective workout plans are allowed in order to demonstrate proper form and technique. Institutional personnel may not supervise, conduct or monitor workouts on or off campus.

6) In-person, on campus meals and nutritional supplements may be provided in situations where student-athletes are unable to leave campus. Off-campus nutritional supplements are limited to the permissible items as outlined in NCAA Bylaw 16.5.2.8.

7) It is fully permissible to provide non-athletically-related support to student-athletes including:

-- sports medicine treatments, physical therapy and rehabilitation

-- academic support

-- mental health and wellness support

8) It is permissible for institutions to provide off-campus student-athletes with apparel and personal equipment that is regularly available to student-athletes when they are on campus for conditioning workouts. The provision of other equipment is not to extend to rental, purchase or arrangement of conditioning or strength training equipment or machines (e.g. stationary bicycles, treadmills, free weights, benches or weight machines) but is intended to allow for reasonable supplies such as stretching band/straps, foam rollers, etc.

9) Prospective student-athletes may not be involved in any capacity in any countable activities, including virtual activities.

10) The Big 12 Conference Board and Directors of Athletics will convene regularly to assess changing circumstances and to make shared decisions regarding amendments to the above-listed policies. The policies noted will commence at 7am CDT, Monday, March 30, 2020 and remain in effect until May 31, 2020 or until additional guidance is provided.

11) Decisions on the structure, schedule and components of training during the post

Pandemic period will be made as circumstances dictate.