Big 12 Fan Nation Staff Predictions for Week 11

The Texas Longhorns are set to host the undefeated TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday.

But what about the rest of the Big 12 this weekend?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 11 a.m. central, FS1

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Mountaineers aren’t playing for much at home against an OU team that has shown some life recently despite a close loss to Baylor last week. A disappointing season in Morgantown continues with another loss on Saturday. Oklahoma 32, West Virginia 20

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: This is an important game for Oklahoma if they still want to finish .500 or better in the Big 12. The defense has looked atrocious all year, which should mean another high-scoring game in Morgantown. West Virginia is a complete mess and its coach, Neal Brown, might be on his way out. I like this game to be a shootout but Oklahoma pulls away and reaches bowl eligibility. Oklahoma 42, West Virginia 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I don’t see much of a path for the Mountaineers to win this game. I’m starting to no longer see a path for coach Neal Brown to remain coach at WVU, either. Oklahoma 37, West Virginia 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This is a Mountaineers roster that feels as if it's waved the white flag following a 31-14 loss to Iowa State. Although the game is in Morgantown, the Sooners should easily win and become bowl eligible under first-year coach Brent Venables. Oklahoma 45, West Virginia 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Oklahoma is one win away from making a bowl game while West Virginia can't seem to get things going this season. Barring some Big 12 shenanigans, Oklahoma should win this game comfortably and warm up Brown's seat at West Virginia even more. Oklahoma 38, West Virginia 14

Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m. central, ESPNU

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Despite a sudden decline, Oklahoma State still isn’t out of the running for another shot at the Big 12 title just yet. A three-game winning streak to end the regular season for the Cowboys begins with a blowout of Iowa State on Saturday. Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 16

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State has fallen off since beating Texas. Now the Cowboys are trying to hang on to any hope of reaching the Big 12 Championship Game. The Cyclones are desperate to reach six wins and make a bowl. With the line basically being a pick’em, give me the Cyclones to ruin the Cowboys’ season for good. Iowa State deserves a better record than they have and Saturday they will win two games in a row for the first time since Week 2. Iowa State 28, Oklahoma State 27

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: It just depends on which Oklahoma State team shows up. I think it will end up being the one we saw in September and early October. Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: A return to Boone Pickens Stadium is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Pokes. The Cyclones are physical up front, but the passing attack led by a hopeful Spencer Sanders should be the difference in this game. OK State gets back to its winning ways. Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 17

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State will be glad to be done playing schools from Kansas and looking to get back on track against Iowa State. This game could possibly go either way but I have more faith in Oklahoma State's offense to overcome a stout Iowa State defense in what should be a close win. Oklahoma State 31, Iowa State 24

Kansas State at Baylor, 6 p.m. central, FS1

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: A pivotal game in the conference title game race, Baylor and Kansas State might be one of the more underrated matchups in the country this week. The loser could be all but eliminated for a shot at Arlington, but I think Kansas State starts fast and holds off Baylor to remain in contention. Kansas State 37, Baylor 33

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: This is a monster Big 12 tilt going on in Waco. Both teams need a win for the conference title picture and could basically eliminate the other with a victory. Baylor has quietly flown under the conference radar, most recently going to Norman and beating the Sooners. This game will come down to who makes the big plays late, and I think Baylor will do so. The Bears still control their own destiny to play in Dallas and this weekend they take a step toward that game with a win. Baylor 35, Kansas State 30

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m not stunned that Baylor has turned it around. I am a little surprised that they’re still in the race for the Big 12 Championship Game, only because I felt the back-to-back losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia were going to cripple their chances. Of course, I also thought Oklahoma State was the second-best team in the league. So what do I know? Baylor coach Dave Aranda has built a program that loves to grind, and this is the perfect type of game to let his run game loose. Baylor 31, Kansas State 24

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Baylor is playing smart, physical football thanks to its run game. Last week. Texas totaled 267 yards on the ground while averaging 6.7 yards per carry. The Bears, who lead the FBS in rushing touchdowns, break the tie and inch close to a trip back to Arlington for a shot at the Big 12 title. Baylor 31, Kansas State 20

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: After a rough start to Big 12 play, Baylor has rebounded and is rounding into form down the final stretch, which could spell trouble for Kansas State. I anticipate Baylor will look to get its rushing attack going early and often, as it will control the clock in what will be its seventh win this season. Baylor 35, Kansas State 28

Kansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m. central, Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Jayhawks need a lot to happen for them in order to have a shot at a Big 12 title appearance. A Texas Tech team that has lost four of its last five will hardly end Kansas’ slim hopes. Kansas 31, Texas Tech 26

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Another intriguing Big 12 conference matchup in Lubbock. I love the Red Raiders to pounce on the Jayhawks this weekend and cover this small spread. Texas Tech is a good team at home while Kansas struggles away from Lawrence. The Red Raiders have enough weapons on offense to out-slug the Jayhawks and become one win away from bowl eligibility. Texas Tech 31, Kansas 28

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: I’m not real wild about the way that coach Joey McGuire has handled the quarterback situation the past few weeks. Behren Morton clearly gave them something different and there really was no reason to mess with that when Tyler Shough came back. Now, there’s no choice. Morton is out. Play Shough, play Donovan Smith. Just pick one and stick with him. And don’t go for it on fourth down in your our territory down three points in the fourth quarter. Kansas 31, Texas Tech 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Are the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time in over a decade? Yes. Are the Red Raiders one of the peskiest teams in college football this season? Without question. Combined, this is a matchup that should come down to the last drive. Ultimately, Kansas has been more consistent under center, giving it a slight edge despite playing on the road. Kansas 34, Texas Tech 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: As Texas Tech looks to work its way toward bowl eligibility, the margin for error the rest of the season has gotten thinner. Now Kansas is coming to town fresh off an upset over Oklahoma State, which saw it earn bowl eligibility for the first time in 18 years. Unfortunately for Texas Tech, Kansas carries over that momentum and pulls off the road upset in a hostile environment. Kansas 38, Texas Tech 34

