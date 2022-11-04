Big 12 Fan Nation Week 10 Staff Predictions

The Texas Longhorns are back on the field after a week off and have a daunting task, taking on Kansas State on the road.

But what about the rest of the Big 12 this weekend?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

Texas Tech at No. 7 TCU, 11 a.m. central, FOX

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Tech looked really good against West Virginia in Week 8, but this past Saturday they got washed by Baylor. TCU’s offense looks as potent as ever, so the Red Raiders are going to have to avoid a slow start if they want to have a chance. Ultimately, the Horned Frogs will have too much firepower. TCU 38, Texas Tech 29

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: If anyone’s stopping TCU at home, it won’t be a Texas Tech team that just got blown out against Baylor. TCU 37, Texas Tech 20

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Anyone else really torn here? The Horned Frogs are spittin’ mad after getting dissed by the College Football Playoff committee (though I’m sure TCU knew it was coming). Apparently, the Horned Frogs have been “behind too much” for the committee’s taste. Well, guess what? The Horned Frogs will be behind for at least a portion of this one, too. I don’t have a clue what Texas Tech is going to do at quarterback. But the real key is whether the Red Raiders can slow down running back Kendre Miller — who has turned into a beast of late — and quarterback Max Duggan. I think the Red Raiders can slow down Duggan. But if last week against Baylor is any indication, you can forget about slowing Miller down. TCU 34, Texas Tech 28.

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Is this a trap game for the Horned Frogs? Sure. Duggan been the FBS’ most efficient quarterback since Week 2? Yes. Duggan and Miller carry the load in the second half for a 10-point win, and another week closer to Arlington. TCU 34, Texas Tech 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Texas Tech has looked good at times this season but has been mostly inconsistent. Things don’t get any easier this week as a road trip against undefeated TCU awaits. Texas Tech might keep it interesting but I just don’t see TCU ultimately losing this one. TCU 38, Texas Tech 21

Baylor at Oklahoma, 2 p.m. central, Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Baylor’s back on track after bullying Texas Tech last week. The Bears will overpower Oklahoma in this one. Baylor 33, Oklahoma 14

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: This should be a fun one. Both teams are looking to catch a stride late in the season, but I’m feeling OU to continue its win streak to three games at home. Oklahoma 37, Baylor 30

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Wow. Last year this game was on ESPN proper. Now it’s on Big 12 Now. Well, that’s … something. I think the Sooners are finally starting to find their balance after falling off the face of the earth in October. Getting quarterback Dillon Gabriel healthy will do that for you. Baylor looks well-oiled right now, especially the run game. And it sounds like running back Taye McWilliams is close to being healthy. Add him to freshman running back Richard Reese and, well, that’s a problem for OU. Baylor 33, Oklahoma 27

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: This is a toss-up. If the Sooners play like they did against Kansas, they’ll win by 10. If they struggle like they did in the second half, Baylor wins. Oklahoma’s red zone offense needs to be better, but it’ll be enough at home to hang on for a win. Gabriel has himself a day passing. Oklahoma 38, Baylor 21

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: If Oklahoma can’t stop the run, then it could be in for a long day against Baylor and Reese. I expect this game to be a barn burner, classic Big 12 style, with Baylor leaving with a road win and clinching their bowl eligibility. Baylor 42, Oklahoma 35

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m. central, FS1

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Kansas has fallen quite a ways from their once-undefeated spot in the AP rankings. Oklahoma State should make easy work of the Jayhawks. Oklahoma State 45, Kansas 24

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: You won’t find an angrier team in the country this week than Oklahoma State. After getting shut out in Manhattan, the Cowboys are staying in-state and won’t be leaving Kansas with two straight losses. Oklahoma State 39, Kansas 25

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: My heart says Kansas. My head says Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State 34, Kansas 31

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: How much would I like to see this upset? So much. Will it happen? Yes, I’m going crazy picking the Jayhawks. Rank then again, you cowards! Kansas 35, Oklahoma State 31

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Since starting 5-0, Kansas has lost three straight games and appears to be crashing back to earth. Oklahoma State is coming off of an embarrassment against Kansas State and unfortunately for Kansas, it is the next opponent up for Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State 49, Kansas 28

West Virginia at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m. central, Big 12 Now/ESPN+

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: West Virginia and quarterback JT Daniels get back in the win column against the Cyclones. West Virginia 28, Iowa State 13

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Cyclones’ sputtering offense will be their undoing against West Virginia. Iowa State will fall to 0-6 in the Big 12 to continue their disappointing season. WVU 30, Iowa State 17

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: The winner of this game has a good shot of getting to a bowl game. The loser of this game is probably done. Iowa State 27, West Virginia 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: In games where both teams are struggling, it's best to go with the home squad. Coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones pick up their first win while the Mountaineers inch closer to moving off Neal Brown as coach. Iowa State 34, West Virginia 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: This might be one of the uglier games in the Big 12 this week, and I’m not sure which way to lean. Ultimately, though, West Virginia’s offense will outpace Iowa State’s and leave Saturday with its fourth victory. West Virginia 31, Iowa State 24

