Big 12 Fines Texas Tech $50,000 For Storming Field vs. Longhorns, But Red Raiders Won't Pay?

The Red Raiders have been given a large fine for storming the field vs. Texas, but they aren't paying it themselves

AUSTIN - Following the Texas Longhorns' upset loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock on Saturday, the Red Raiders contingent stormed the field, resulting in a Longhorns player being attacked by an unruly fan.

As a result, the Big 12 has now handed down a punishment to the university, fining Texas Tech $50,000.

Big 12 commissioner Brent Yorkman released a statement on the fine, explaining his decision.

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brent Yormark. “The Texas Tech Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that, while well thought out, was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team student-athletes, officials, coaches and staff.

“There is zero tolerance for any act that compromises the safety of game participants, and it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators.”

And while Texas Tech released a statement of its own stating its intentions to investigate the incident on the field, the university will also not be paying the cost of the punishment itself.

Instead, corporate sponsor City Bank will cover the fine for the Red Raiders

"We support Texas Tech in their effort to provide a safe and enjoyable gameday environment for everyone involved," said Cory T. Newsom, City Bank's President and CEO. "We also recognize the level of excitement a victory over a long-time rival can have on the Texas Tech student body and fan base. We know that Kirby and the athletic department staff have a strong plan in place and will make any necessary adjustments to keep Jones Stadium a safe, but challenging place for our opponents to play. At the end of the day, we are proud of Texas Tech and proud supporters of our community."

Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt also released a statement, thanking City Bank for its support.

"We are grateful for City Bank and their long-term support of Texas Tech Athletics," Director of Athletics said. "We have passionate fans including our great partners at City Bank and their president Cory Newsom."

