Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 13 Picks

The Texas Longhorns are hoping to end the season on a high note when they host Kansas State on Friday.

With a win, Texas would finish the season with a 5-7 record and, oddly enough, keep it in the running for a bowl game. Should there not be enough six-win teams to qualify for all of the bowl games, then the Longhorns could secure a bowl berth, if they’re invited and if they want one.

In the meantime, the Longhorns are hoping to snap a losing streak that has now stretched back to the loss to Oklahoma.

So, as we enter Week 13, here are the Big 12 game picks by the Longhorn Country Staff, along with big games from around the country.

(All games on Saturday unless otherwise noted.)

Big 12 Games:

Kansas State at Texas, 11 a.m., Friday

TCU at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m., Friday

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: This could be Matt Campbell's last game in Ames, and I think he goes out on top.

Matt's Pick: Iowa State.

Cole Thompson - Columnist: Personally, I hope Matt Campbell stays and continues to build the Cyclones into one of the Big 12's next sleeping giants. Either way, he gets them to 8-4 on the year.

Cole's Pick: Iowa State

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer: It certainly would be a nice story for TCU to reach a bowl game with a victory on Saturday. I have a hunch it’s going to be just that — a story of what could have been. I just don’t see any way Iowa State loses at home on Senior Day. Not with this group.

Matthew's Pick: Iowa State.

Texas Tech at No. 8 Baylor, 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Baylor is the best team in the Big 12 for my money, and I think they not only win here but take down Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game.

Matt's Pick: Baylor

Thompson: Texas Tech is going bowling. That's enough for them, right?

Cole's Pick: Baylor

Postins: Did you know that at the time Texas Tech interim head coach Sonny Cumbie was a walk-on quarterback at Texas Tech, current Baylor coach Dave Aranda was on the Tech staff? That’s a fun little connection … to distract you from the fact that Baylor is going to win this in a walk.

Matthew’s Pick: Baylor.

West Virginia at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Yuck. Kansas is still Kansas even though they beat Texas though.

Matt's Pick: West Virginia.

Thompson: I almost was right to say the Jayhawks would upset TCU. I won't make that mistake again. Congrats on going bowling, West Virginia

Cole's Pick: West Virginia

Postins: I love what Kansas did last weekend, even if it was a loss to TCU in overtime. The Jayhawks took that momentum from the Texas win and carried it through. Can they do it in the finale against West Virginia? Being at home helps. But the Mountaineers have motivation — a win on Saturday puts them in a bowl game. WVU coach Neal Brown desperately wants those extra 15 practices. I think that wins the day in a close game.

Matthew’s Pick: West Virginia.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State, 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Ah, Bedlam. One of the most inconsequential rivalry games in the country... and it could be the last one. I think Oklahoma is flawed and Oklahoma State wins here pretty convincingly

Matt's Pick: Oklahoma State

Thompson: If Jim Knowles doesn't win the Broyles Award this offseason, something is seriously flawed with the system. The Cowboys are the best team in the Big 12 and will show why Mike Gundy has them ready for the College Football Playoff

Cole's Pick: Oklahoma State

Postins: I watched Oklahoma State’s game with Texas Tech on Saturday. Dear lord the defense. It’s the best defense I’ve seen all year. The Cowboys are a completely different team now. Does that mean they make this a completely different Bedlam game now? OU has won the six matchups. Oklahoma State can relax a little bit because it’s already in the Big 12 Championship game. But there’s far more at stake, the game is in Stillwater, and, well, I’m going to take the Cowboys, against my better judgment. Food for thought — Under Mike Gundy OSU is 1-4 as the higher-ranked team in this game.

Matthew’s Pick: Oklahoma State.

NATIONAL GAMES

North Carolina at No. 20 NC State – 7 p.m. Friday

Galatzan: North Carolina is having a down year, and NC State is playing pretty well despite a recent loss. I'll take State.

Matt's Pick: NC State

Thompson: Sam Howell is trying to prove he's ready to be a franchise QB in the NFL. He will against the Wolfpack on the road, all but sending Wake Forest to the ACC championship game.

Cole's Pick: North Carolina

Postins: North Carolina was a trendy College Football Playoff pick entering the season, and the Tar Heels haven’t lived up to expectations. But this game always surprises, and now, NC State has the target on its back. Matthew's Pick: North Carolina.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: I think Ohio State wins by probably two or three scores which is crazy considering the disparity in their rankings. But, Ohio State is Ohio State.

Matt's Pick: Ohio State

Thompson: The College Football Playoff committee got it right on Tuesday. Ohio State is playing the most consistent football right now. Michigan isn't ready for that.

Cole's Pick: Ohio State

Postins: There certainly hasn’t been a bigger OSU-Michigan game in recent memory. The Wolverines have the home field. Still, Michigan hasn’t won this game under coach Jim Harbaugh, (and the Wolverines haven’t won it since 2011 in Ann Arbor). The game hasn’t been decided by single digits since 2016.

Michigan is going to have to prove it to me (Note: I’m in Michigan with family and I’m going to the game on Saturday. So, if I don’t make it back to Texas, it’s because I didn’t take Michigan in this game and the Wolverines won).

Matthew's Pick: Ohio State.

Oregon State at No. 11 Oregon – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Oregon and its not close.

Matt's Pick: Oregon

Thompson: Oregon, but it's close. Jonathan Smith might ready to take the next step in his career at a bigger program.

Cole's Pick: Oregon

Postins: The rivalry game between Oregon and Oregon State is. Oregon is smarting from its loss to Utah. That should be motivation enough to beat its rival at home. But, Oregon State is having its best season since 2013 and wouldn’t a Beavers win fire up that entire program under fourth-year head coach Jonathan Smith? Plus, Oregon State broke a three-game losing streak to Oregon last year. Matthew's Pick: Oregon State.

No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: LSU is going to be gassed up in Ed Orgeron's final game in Death Valley, and A&M has not performed well away from College Station. Tigers in a close one.

Matt's Pick: LSU

Thompson: Ed Ogeron will leave Tiger Stadium for the final time on Saturday night. And it comes with a loss against the Aggies

Cole's Pick: Texas A&M

Postins: Hey it’s Jimbo Fisher’s current team against Jimbo Fisher’s future team (I kid, I kid, but am I really?). LSU’s players would probably love to win this game for Ed Orgeron. But, the Tigers have won two SEC games this season — against Mississippi State and Florida. I don’t see them beating the Aggies, even if it is night in Death Valley.

Matthew's Pick: Texas A&M.

No. 3 Alabama at Auburn – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: This game was a little closer to me a few weeks ago, but Alabama will learn from what happened last week against Arkansas.

Matt's Pick: Alabama

Thompson: Three weeks ago, I would say this could be the game of the year. Too bad it's just a game, now. Alabama plays big for Cecil Hurt.

Cole's Pick: Alabama

Postins: The Iron Bowl is tricky, especially when one team has everything to play for and the other doesn’t. Does Auburn come out fearless and dangerous against an Alabama team fighting to stay in the Playoff? I’m betting they will. But it won’t be enough. Alabama knows how to keeps it focus on games like this, especially when there’s a much bigger opportunity in Atlanta next week, win or lose.

Matthew’s Pick: Alabama.

