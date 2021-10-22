Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 8 Picks

The Texas Longhorns are off this week and smarting from two straight losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

So, as the Longhorns get a little rest this weekend (and the coaching staff hits the recruiting trail), it’s also time for the Longhorns Country staff to recharge just a bit. But we’re still picking games.

So, as we enter Week 8, here are the Big 12 game picks by the Longhorn Country Staff, along with big games from around the country.

Big 12 Games:

No. 3 Oklahoma at Kansas, 11 a.m.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher: Take Oklahoma to cover and then some. With Caleb Williams under center, the Sooners are a different team. It won't be close.

Matt's Pick: Oklahoma

Cole Thompson - Columnist: The Jayhawks will pull off the upse...nope, can't do it. Anything less than a 35-point differential is a loss in my book.

Cole's Pick: Oklahoma

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer: Do I really have to pick this game? Ok, fine.

Matthew's Pick: Oklahoma

Kansas State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Texas Tech has the ability to score in bunches but they are also wildly inconsistent. I think Kansas State is the more reliable team here and that makes the difference in the end.

Matt's Pick: Kansas State

Thompson: Maybe it's because I love Chris Klienman's message to the team or how he had proven he can coach at a high level, but the Wildcats need this win. K-State is 9-1 over the last 10 meetings between these two. They'll reach double-digits on Saturday behind Deuce Vaughn and Skylar Thompson.

Cole's Pick: Kansas State

Postins: This game is legitimately intriguing. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman wants the media to help make his team more appealing. Texas Tech is on the verge of being bowl eligible. And, K-State is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings. So why do I think Tech is gonna win this game? Or do I just think they deserve it more?

Matthew’s Pick: Texas Tech.

No. 8 Oklahoma State at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Oklahoma State escaped last week vs. Texas, and now have to face a team that, despite its struggles, can be very dangerous. I like Iowa State in the upset at home.

Matt's Pick: Iowa State.

Thompson: Oklahoma State's defense is impressive. They're not just one of the best in the conference, but one of the best in the nation. That being said, the Cowboys' offense is frustrating to say the least. Spencer Sanders' inconsistencies finally get the best of him behind a quality performance from running Breece Hall.

Cole's Pick: Iowa State

Postins: Remember the last time Oklahoma State went to Ames THIS highly ranked? Believe me, Oklahoma State fans do. This OSU defense, though, it just hits different this year.

Matthew’s Pick: Oklahoma State.

West Virginia at TCU, 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Gary Patterson is a bizarre human being, but West Virginia has to travel a long way to face a really good offense led by Max Duggan and Zach Evans. TCU wins a close one.

Matt's Pick: TCU

Thompson: Max Duggan is coming off a four-touchdown day against the Sooners. West Virginia's secondary, which led the FBS in coverage, is one of college football's biggest disappointments. So long as Zach Evans returns to their backfield, the Horned Frogs should handle business at home.

Cole's Pick: TCU

Postins: West Virginia has lost three straight, but two of them by a field goal. That includes that 16-13 loss to OU. Oklahoma just blew out TCU. By that logic, take West Virginia, right? Well, forget that logic because Oklahoma has turned a corner. Plus, at least TCU has won a game in the last few weeks.

Matthew’s Pick: TCU

NATIONAL GAMES

There are no matchups of Top 25 teams this week.

Northwestern at No. 6 Michigan – 11 a.m.

Galatzan: Michigan might be the best team in the Big 10 not named Ohio State. This should be an easy one.

Matt's Pick: Michigan

Thompson: This is the part of my brain that says Michigan will lose on a stupid play like they do every year. Instead, I'll listen to the other part of cranium and hope for a top 10 matchup in East Lansing next week for a pair of undefeateds to battle it out.

Cole's Pick: Michigan

Postins: It’s not time for Michigan to lose a ‘dumb’ game. Not yet, anyway.

Matthew's Pick: Michigan

No. 10 Oregon at UCLA – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Chip Kelly will always be a little bit more motivated to face Oregon than the rest of the Pac 12. That said, Oregon should win easily here.

Matt's Pick: Oregon

Thompson: Chip Kelly could have his revenge game against the team he led to a national championship appearance. Anthony Brown struggles, but the Ducks defensive line pressures Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Meanwhile, Phil Knight has to hand Mario Cristobal a blank check after the game to make sure he's sticking in Eugene for the foreseeable future.

Cole's Pick: Oregon

Postins: Any slim hope of Oregon sneaking into the College Football Playoff relies on winning out. And the Ducks can do it.

Matthew's Pick: Oregon

LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss – 2:30 a.m.

Galatzan: Coach O returns to the place where it all began as a lame duck, where he is set to face a close friend in Lane Kiffin on the day that Eli Manning gets his jersey retired. Oh yea, and Arch Manning, the nation's most coveted recruit regardless of classification, will be in attendance. There isn't a better script to be written this weekend.

It all depends on how the Tigers come out to play. If they are motivated, they can be dangerous. If they are dejected with the ousting of Orgeron, it could get ugly. I lean towards the latter.

Matt's Pick: Ole Miss

Thompson: Matt Corral will be limited at best following the beat down he took against Tennessee. That beating is kind of like the one LSU has taken all season with players heading to the college version of the injured reserve. The Tigers beat the spread. The Rebels win the game.

Cole's Pick: Ole Miss

Postins: What are the odds Ed Orgeron throws a golf ball at Lane Kiffin? Better question, what are the odds Orgeron accidentally hits on Kiffin’s wife at an Oxford gas station?

Matthew's Pick: Ole Miss

Clemson at No. 23 Pitt – 2:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Pitt scores points and Clemson doesn't. Kenny Pickett is good.

Matt's Pick: Pitt.

Thompson: Meet the Heisman favorite Kenny Pickett. The Pitt QB has been one of the more consistent quarterbacks all season, but he's yet to face a top-tier defense. The Tigers offense is struggling, but Brent Venables has Clemson's front seven looking fierce. He's your Heisman moment, kid.

Pickett throws four touchdowns and gets the Panthers another win.

Cole's Pick: Pitt.

Postins: Let’s stop trying to figure out Clemson and start embracing the fact that the ACC may have a new champion this year. And that new champion could be Pitt. The Panthers have wiggle room here. They have a two-game lead in their division.

Matthew's Pick: Pitt.

Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: Pray for the Volunteers. This one might get ugly.

Matt's Pick: Alabama

Thompson: No trash will be flying in Tuscaloosa. Just the smell of cigars from those donning the Crimson colors — a one-sided tradition for the Tide faithful since 2006.

Cole's Pick: Alabama

Postins: Alabama’s fans are gonna ride Tennessee’s fans like a Kentucky Derby jockey down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide are gonna demolish the Vols.

Matthew's Pick: Alabama.

No. 24 UTSA at LA Tech – 6 p.m.

Galatzan: I have no idea about either of these teams, UTSA is ranked though so... Roadrunners?

Matt's Pick: UTSA

Thompson: Jeff Traylor is college football's most underappreciated head coach this season. The Roadrunners have yet to lose a game and a playing like a top 10 defense. The Bulldogs will have their tails between their legs by the start of the fourth quarter in Ruston.

Cole's Pick: UTSA

Postins: Remember when UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor was a UT assistant? Good times. Hey, maybe once Longhorns boosters are done with Steve Sarkisian they can hire Traylor? Meanwhile, he has the Roadrunners ranked and ready for what should be a tough, but winnable, game in Ruston.

Matthew's Pick: UTSA.

USC at No. 13 Notre Dame – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: Notre Dame is a perpetually overrated mess. But USC might be more of a mess right now.

Matt's Pick: Notre Dame

Thompson: Stop. The upset isn't happening. Notre Dame's QB concerns are problem. USC in general is a bigger one.

Cole's Pick: Notre Dame

Postins: Yeah, I just don’t think USC has the juice to win this game.

Matthew's Pick: Notre Dame.

South Carolina at No. 17 Texas A&M – 6:30 p.m.

Galatzan: South Carolina had a fun win last week. It might be its last of the season, though.

Matt's Pick: Texas A&M

Thompson: Zeb Noland gave the Gamecocks their first SEC win of the year....over Vanderbilt. Nothing to see here...you hope A&M fans.

Cole's Pick: Texas A&M

Postins: Programming note — South Carolina’s only SEC win this year is to Vanderbilt. So, no, that’s not changing on Saturday night.

Matthew's Pick: Texas A&M

