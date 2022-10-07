Big 12 Week 6 Longhorns Country Staff Predictions

The Texas Longhorns will continue their Big 12 slate against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at 11 a.m. central.

The Longhorns and Sooners are meeting once again as part of the Red River Rivalry, their annual showdown at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Those predictions will come later this week. But what about the rest of the Big 12 this weekend?

Staff members from Longhorns Country, Inside the Bears and Red Raider Review provide their picks for each of the other Big 12 games this week.

No. 17 TCU (4-0, 1-0) at No. 18 Kansas (5-0, 2-0), 11 a.m. central, FS1

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Who would’ve predicted this being a Top-20 clash? Only one can survive though, and it’s Kansas this weekend. Kansas 33, TCU 31

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: In my opinion, this is the game of the week in college football. No one thought these two teams would be undefeated at this point in the year. Kansas will have an electric crowd behind its back, but the undefeated magic will end here for the Jayhawks. TCU 32, Kansas 27

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Who would have thought College GameDay would be in Lawrence, Kan? I am as shocked as anyone, but don't let that distract you from how massive this is for both sides. Kansas will be ready to play and has shown it can win with defense, as it did last week against Iowa State. I do think TCU has more firepower to stave off a feisty Jayhawks team and survive on the road. TCU 35, Kansas 31

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Just give me Kansas until they lose. TCU should give them one heck of a game. Either team is going to have to score a lot of points to win this one. Kansas 39, TCU 36

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: College GameDay finally got it right by heading to Lawrence. While the Jayhawks have been one of college football's more surprising teams, the Horned Frogs are a close second. Both teams enter Saturday with Top 15 scoring offenses. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is a passing machine, while the Horned Frogs are averaging 258.1 yards per game on the ground. Another week, another close match, another great week for Kansas coach Lance Leipold and his bank account heading toward the offseason. Kansas 31, TCU 28

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Ranked Kansas vs. Ranked TCU. No, this isn't basketball season folks. With College GameDay set to appear in Lawrence, there is no doubt the Kansas faithful will be rocking come kickoff. However, their undefeated season ends here, as TCU edges out a close win in a thrilling game on the road. TCU 38, Kansas 34

Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) at No. 7 Oklahoma State (4-0, 1-0), 2:30 p.m., FS1

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State’s the highest-ranked team in the Big 12, but are the Cowboys an insurmountable task for the Red Raiders? I don’t think so. If Tech can start fast on offense, they’ve got a team that can compete with anyone in a close game. Look for Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith to bounce back with a big game in this one. Texas Tech 35, Oklahoma State 33

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: The Cowboys are the best team in the Big 12. Oklahoma State showed exactly why last week by handling Baylor on the road. Quarterback Spencer Sanders is having a fantastic year and the defense has improved every week. I think they handle the Red Raiders at home and don't have a problem scoring throughout the game. Oklahoma State 38, Texas Tech 21

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: The Cowboys are coming off a win over Baylor while the Red Raiders and coach Joey McGuire are going to be a little fired up after how things ended in the loss to Kansas State last week. I see Tech’s offensive inconsistencies plaguing them again against a stout OSU defense. Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 24

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: This is a tough Red Raiders team that has played a tough schedule. Texas Tech will be the fifth straight-ranked team. But let’s examine the first four, shall we? A three-point overtime win over Houston at home. A 13-point loss to NC State on the road. A three-point overtime win over Texas at home. A nine-point loss to Kansas State on the road. This puts Tech at a disadvantage, especially against a team that may be playing the best football in the conference. The Cowboys win in a game where they will slowly pull away in the second half. Oklahoma State 33, Texas Tech 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: McGuire is ahead of schedule in Lubbock, but Oklahoma State is one of college football's forgotten programs. Currently, Sanders has the Cowboys undefeated and is orchestrating an offense that ranks fifth among FBS teams in scoring. Add in the fact the game is in Stillwater, and the Pokes improve to 5-0. Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 24

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: Oklahoma State looks like the best team in the Big 12 this season, with a dominant defense and potent offense. Texas Tech may keep this one close for a quarter or two, but Oklahoma State is simply too good and should have no issue winning this one. Oklahoma State 45, Texas Tech 21

Kansas State (4-1, 2-0) at Iowa State (3-2, 0-2), 6:30 p.m. central, ESPNU

Collier Logan, Staff Writer: K-State just keeps on rolling through the conference competition. Don’t expect that to change here, even on the road. Kansas State 28, Iowa State 13

Adam Glick, Staff Writer: Iowa State is another loss away from its season falling apart. Other than the Iowa game, the Cyclones have been allergic to winning close games. Iowa State remains competitive but lacks the offensive firepower to put a team away. Quarterback Adrian Martinez of Kansas State is playing at a level we never saw at Nebraska. This Kansas State team is dangerous and will stay undefeated in the Big 12 this weekend. Kansas State 28, Iowa State 17

Zack Dimmitt, Staff Writer: Kansas State’s rushing offense has looked untouchable the past two weeks. Martinez and running back Deuce Vaughn form a dark-horse Heisman backfield and I don’t think the Cyclones will be able to keep up. Kansas State 36, Iowa State 23

Matthew Postins, Staff Writer: Ah, ‘Farmageddon.’ Give me the Wildcats with a late push by Vaughn. Kansas State 27, Iowa State 21

Cole Thompson, Staff Writer: Kansas State has one of the more dynamic rushing attacks in Vaughn and Martinez. The duo has combined for over 1,100 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Playing in Jack Trice Stadium is a challenge for most Big 12 teams, and with the Cyclones holding opponents to 83 yards per game on the ground, this could be a trap for the Wildcats. K-State will eventually drop a game they're expected to win, but it won't be Saturday in Ames. Kansas State 27, Iowa State 14

Connor Zimmerlee, Staff Writer: While Oklahoma State looks like the clear best team in the Big 12, Kansas State comes in a close second. Kansas State should have little issue dispatching Iowa State, as they continue to march toward the Big 12 title game. Kansas State 38, Iowa State 17

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard