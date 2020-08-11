LonghornsCountry
Big Ten, Pac-12 Decisions Leave Big 12 on the Clock

Chris Dukes

Most fully expected both the Big Ten and Pac-12 to postpone their respective seasons out of the 2020 calendar year. 

Sports Illustrated and several other outlets had been getting chunks of information leaked from insiders in both conferences, making the announcement little more than a formality. 

“As time progressed ... it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement from the league. “We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. ... Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

"We now have a plan," Big Ten analyst Gerry DiNardo said about the league's path going forward. "It's not a great plan, it's not what we wanted, but it's a plan. ... Now we can start focusing on how to play in the spring. There's no sense complaining about what's happened."

The Big Ten and Pac-12 were clearly hoping the other Power 5 leagues were coming with them to an attempted spring schedule, but both the ACC and SEC have made it pretty clear they have no intentions on making such a move at this time. Along with them, the Sun Belt is steadfast in sticking to a fall schedule for now as well. 

That leaves the college football world completely divided. The Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC are all packing it in for the winter. While the three conferences mentioned above are digging their heels in for a fall season. 

That leaves only one piece of the puzzle - the Big 12. 

In the grand scheme of things the Big 12 doesn't normally wield the same kind of power as the mighty SEC (or even the Big Ten for that matter). The Power 5's youngest league is usually a follower when it comes to major decisions in the college football world. 

Back during the last big college football realignment, the Big 12 was clearly reacting to other league's decisions, not making a move to expand until the SEC, Pac-12 and Big Ten had all raided its ranks for new members. 

Since then the conference has worked hard not to rock the boat, refusing to look at new members to get back up to its namesake of 12 teams. 

Though he still has some time, there's little doubt that at some point commissioner Bob Bowlsby is going to have to make a tough decision. 

It will be a decision that will define his entire tenure in the position. 

And he's on the clock. 

