Big Wins and Losses for Longhorns Across the NFL on Sunday

An overtime thriller and a Sunday night victory highlight Longhorn performances in the NFL this past week.

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
With the NFL in action on Sunday, running back Bijan Robinson found himself in an overtime thriller in Berlin and kicker Cameron Dicker hit a new season-long. An exciting slate of games, Texas alumni were active across the board.

With another Sunday in the pros behind us, here's another recap of some Longhorns in the NFL.

Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, GERMANY; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters via Imagn Images / Lisi Niesner/Reuters via Imagn Images

It was a close loss for the Falcons, facing off against one of the best teams in the NFL at the moment, the Indianapolis Colts. Traveling to Berlin to continue the NFL's international series, the Falcons, looking for their fourth win of the season, took the Colts to overtime, but ultimately fell short 31-25.

Despite the loss, it was another stand-out performance from running back Bijan Robinson, who carried the ball 17 times for 84 yards, averaging nearly five yards per carry. The third year back now tallies 1,146 total yards on the season and four total touchdowns.

Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers

Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) and safety Budda Baker (3) tackle Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had an active Sunday with the Panthers, facing the New Orleans Saints. In a 17-7 loss to New Orleans, Sanders tied the most receptions and the second most receiving yards on the day for Carolina.

Sanders would finish the contest with five catches for 32 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per catch. His 32 receiving yards are the second most he has had in a game this season. Sanders and the Panthers now sit at 5-5 and are second in the NFC South.

Cameron Dicker - Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (11) kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Chargers toppled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, improving to 7-3 on the season. In the 25-10 victory for the Chargers, kicker Cameron Dicker was active. Going 3-4 on field goals, Dicker had a season-long 59-yard kick against the Steelers.

At the end of the game, Dicker was responsible for 11 of Los Angeles' 25 points as he continues to make a name as one of the league's top place kickers. The Chargers currently sit in second in the AFC West, standing behind the Denver Broncos.

Poona Ford - Los Angeles Rams

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is defended by Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Poona Ford (95) and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the second quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Rams took home a blowout victory over division rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, toppling their opponent 42-26. Having one of his best games of the season was Rams defensive tackle and former Longhorn Poona Ford.

Ford totaled four tackles, the third most he has had in a game this season. He now has 21 total tackles on the season.

