Big Wins and Losses for Longhorns Across the NFL on Sunday
With the NFL in action on Sunday, running back Bijan Robinson found himself in an overtime thriller in Berlin and kicker Cameron Dicker hit a new season-long. An exciting slate of games, Texas alumni were active across the board.
With another Sunday in the pros behind us, here's another recap of some Longhorns in the NFL.
Bijan Robinson - Atlanta Falcons
It was a close loss for the Falcons, facing off against one of the best teams in the NFL at the moment, the Indianapolis Colts. Traveling to Berlin to continue the NFL's international series, the Falcons, looking for their fourth win of the season, took the Colts to overtime, but ultimately fell short 31-25.
Despite the loss, it was another stand-out performance from running back Bijan Robinson, who carried the ball 17 times for 84 yards, averaging nearly five yards per carry. The third year back now tallies 1,146 total yards on the season and four total touchdowns.
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders had an active Sunday with the Panthers, facing the New Orleans Saints. In a 17-7 loss to New Orleans, Sanders tied the most receptions and the second most receiving yards on the day for Carolina.
Sanders would finish the contest with five catches for 32 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per catch. His 32 receiving yards are the second most he has had in a game this season. Sanders and the Panthers now sit at 5-5 and are second in the NFC South.
Cameron Dicker - Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers toppled the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, improving to 7-3 on the season. In the 25-10 victory for the Chargers, kicker Cameron Dicker was active. Going 3-4 on field goals, Dicker had a season-long 59-yard kick against the Steelers.
At the end of the game, Dicker was responsible for 11 of Los Angeles' 25 points as he continues to make a name as one of the league's top place kickers. The Chargers currently sit in second in the AFC West, standing behind the Denver Broncos.
Poona Ford - Los Angeles Rams
The Rams took home a blowout victory over division rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, toppling their opponent 42-26. Having one of his best games of the season was Rams defensive tackle and former Longhorn Poona Ford.
Ford totaled four tackles, the third most he has had in a game this season. He now has 21 total tackles on the season.