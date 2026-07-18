Biggest Questions Facing Texas Entering Fall Camp

While the Texas Longhorns once again appear to be entering a season as a favorite to win the national championship, there are no shortage of questions about the Longhorns heading into fall camp as they begin final preparations for the 2026 season.

After an offseason where head coach Steve Sarkisian made changes to his coaching staff, hiring a new defensive coordinator among them and then adding aggressively in the transfer portal, he looks to have reloaded his program for another run at the College Football Playoff.

Yet, if Texas falls short of those playoff expectations as it did a season ago, it could be these two big questions that ultimately doom them.

Will the New Look Offensive Line Net the Resurrection of the Run Game?

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Melvin Siani (71) blocks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) during the fourth quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s already been dissected countless times where things went wrong in 2025. While it was the defense that saw a change in leadership at season’s end, it was the offense that had major issues. One of the biggest was the running game, or really the lack thereof.

In the two seasons prior, there had been hints of struggles running the ball for the Longhorns, yet it was only in big games. The Texas offense in those seasons just lacked the necessary physicality to run it against Georgia or Ohio State. However, in 2026 it was a way bigger issue than many could’ve imagined.

Texas finished 90th in the nation in rushing yards per game, averaging 137.77, a problematic reality for any offense but especially the Longhorns’ under Sarkisian. So much of what Sarkisian’s system excels at plays off the run game. That is where the deep play-action passing game finds its footing as a balance off the run.

After not being as consistently explosive as in years past, Texas is hoping its addition at wide receiver can boost that, and that the run game can play a major role in it as well.

How Quickly Do Things Click for Will Muschamp’s defense?

USC head coach Will Muschamp during the University of Kentucky football game against South Carolina at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, September 29, 2018. 0929ukfbsouthcarolinaweaver18 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is no question that the hiring of the former Georgia defensive coordinator is one of the few who could be considered a no-brainer upgrade over Pete Kwiatkowski.

Sarkisian and Longhorn fans are happy to see the former head coach-in-waiting back on the 40 Acres and with him a more aggressive style of defense. However, the question is how long it will take for the upgrade to be shown on the field.

Texas has the talent defensively, even with some of the differences between Muschamp’s defense and Kwiatkowski’s. Yet, will it take some time to develop, or can Muschamp do what Matt Patricia at Ohio State did last season, helping the Buckeyes knock off Texas in the Week 1 matchup?

There will undoubtedly be growing pains for the transition, but whether or not Muschamp and the Longhorns can still get by with them will be worth watching.

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