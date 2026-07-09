The 3 Biggest Decisions Steve Sarkisian Must Make Before Texas Opens the Season

The 2026 season, which will be filled with plenty of excitement and lofty expectations for the Texas Longhorns, inches nearer as week one of the season now sits under two months away, when Texas gets things started against the Texas State Bobcats on September 5.

The Longhorns will have to temper the sky-high expectations that they've received over the offseason, as many Texas fans and college football analysts see Texas as one of the teams to beat, not just in the SEC but in the country.

Many decisions will have to go right for head coach Steve Sarkisian for the Longhorns to once again play deep into December and contend for a national championship. Here's a look at three of those decisions Sarkisian will have to make before Texas returns to the field at Darrell K. Royal Stadium.

Finalize the Starting Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Brandon Baker (73) runs onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest question headed into the 2026 season, and it was one of the major ones headed into 2025, is the Texas offensive line, and the skepticism surrounding the unit headed into last season was warranted after seeing it struggle most of the year.

Now the Longhorns' offensive line is a bit more fortified with three returning players in 2026, providing a good foundation for the unit in left tackle Trevor Goosby, center Connor Robertson and right tackle Brandon Baker, who will slide over to right guard.

However, Texas still has two starting positions to fill, and while it has talented options in right tackle Melvin Siani and left guard Laurence Seymore, both players are new to Sarkisian's scheme and will have to adjust quickly.

The Longhorns saw firsthand what a shaky offensive line can do to an offense, and to avoid a repeat of 2025, Sarkisian will have to find and solidify his best five upfront.

Find a Role for the Talented Freshman

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas heads into 2026 with plenty of exciting freshmen whose talents might be too much to keep off the field, and Sarkisian will have to find a way for them to contribute right away.

Offensively, wide receiver Jermaine Bishop Jr. was one of the top stories coming out of spring practice, flashing his elite skill set. And while Sarkisian doesn't rotate his wide receivers often, Bishop Jr. can impact the offense given the chance.

Additionally, running back Derrek Cooper could make his way into the running back rotation with his different style. Cooper is a north-south runner who can provide some power in the run game, which could be vital for Texas.

And defensively, the freshman talent is immense; linebacker Tyler Atkinson could see the field right away, especially with the reshuffling of the Texas linebacker room. Edge rusher Richard Wesley could battle for a rotational spot in the new Texas defense led by Will Muschamp.

What Will the Backfield Split Look Like?

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) runs the football against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian had the worst running game of his Texas tenure in 2025, and he went to work over the offseason to rebuild his running back room. The Longhorns brought in some of the top running backs available in Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers.

Now, with the talent in the room, Sarkisian will have to find a way to rotate between the two running backs, who, while they share similarities, have different running styles. Brown is a home run-hitting threat from anywhere on the field, and Smothers, while still explosive, is the more balanced running back of the two.

After having a down year in the run game last season, it's hard to imagine 2026 being a repeat of that, especially with the new juice in the room, and it will be up to Sarkisian to utilize the two talented running backs he has.

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