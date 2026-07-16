Full Texas Fall Camp Schedule: Dates, Practice Times and Everything Fans Need to Know

The college football season is nearly here. The Texas Longhorns will open their 2026 campaign against Texas State on Saturday, September 5th.

Before kickoff and fall camp, fans can see their Longhorns at SEC Media Days on July 23rd in Tampa, Florida. Texas will send four representatives to Tampa: Head coach Steve Sarkisian, quarterback Arch Manning, defensive end Colin Simmons, and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby.

The Longhorns will begin work for the start of the year in late July. Here is everything you need to know about Texas fall camp.

This article will be updated as more official practice dates become available.

Start of Texas Fall Camp

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian waits to lead his team onto the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sarkisian will enter his sixth season with the program and, with it, a new practice facility. It's located south of DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium and between UT's student recreation center and the Jamail Texas swimming center.

The facility will include two outdoor practice fields and one 60-foot-high indoor facility, per Longhorns Wire.

July 23rd: SEC Media Days from Tampa, Florida

July 30th: Start of fall camp

Mid-August: Expected start for preseason scrimmages

Late August: Expected final preparations for fall camp

September 5th: Opening game against Texas State

Practice Times

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas has not yet announced an official practice schedule, but here are some typical NCAA guidelines that the Longhorns must follow.

They are typically allotted 25 practices over 29 days. Seven of the 25 practices must be held with helmets only.

Week One

The first week of practice will likely consist of conditioning, an early walkthrough of the offense and defense with helmets only, and a chance to give the coaches an evaluation of incoming freshmen and transfer portal players.

Week Two

Week two is where things will likely intensify. The team will transition to full pads, which gives an opportunity to see positional battles play out.

Weeks Three and Four

The Longhorns will scrimmage as a depth chart becomes clearer for Sarkisian. Last season, the scrimmages were closed to the public. These practices will feel closer to game action.

The Final Week Before Texas State

This will give Texas the final preparations they need before the Longhorns take on Texas State on September 5th. The roster will be finalized, and Texas football will finally return.

What Fans Should Look Out For Throughout Camp

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is a lot to like about Sarkisian's group. The Longhorns did an excellent job of retaining 12 starters and adding plenty of talent through the transfer portal.

One intriguing area to watch through fall camp is the running back room. Texas overhauled that position group by bringing in Hollywood Smothers from NC State and Raleek Brown from Arizona State. The two combined for 346 carries, 2,080 yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns last season.

Fall camp will decide the starter out of this pairing. Texas also has freshmen Derrek Cooper and James Simon.

There will also be some reshuffling along the offensive line. Brandon Baker is moving from tackle to guard, and several transfer portal linemen have to get acclimated, including Melvin Siani, Laurence Seymore, etc.

It should be a fun season of Texas football. The expectations are high for this team, but they have the roster to live up to the hype and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

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