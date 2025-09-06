Biggest Take Aways From Texas Longhorns Win vs San Jose State
Texas football takes its first win of the season against the San Jose State Spartans with a 38-7 victory at home. Despite a few hiccups to begin the game, the Longhorns pulled off an impressive win, with quarterback Arch Manning coming to life against the Spartans. With Texas now in the win column for the first time this season, here are a few notes from Saturday's contest.
Arch Manning Bounces Back From Ohio State
For the first pair of drives against San Jose State, it seemed Texas's Arch Manning was still looking to find his footing on the gridiron. Off to a slow start, the Longhorns' offense came alive with an 83-yard touchdown pass to Parker Livingstone to start the scoring for Texas.
Manning then quickly piled on to the score, recording four passing touchdowns in the first half. The third-year quarterback would finish with five total touchdowns and 295 passing yards, according to ESPN.
Manning was much more productive in his second start this season, with an impressive four passing and one rushing touchdown. After a difficult week with doubts pouring in towards Manning's ability to lead Texas, he performed impressively against the Spartans.
Standing out especially in Saturday's contest was the connection between Manning and receiver Parker Livingstone. Livingstone finished the game with four receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns. The only receiver to score last week against Ohio State for the Longhorns, Livingstone is emerging as a top target for Manning in the first few weeks of the season.
“I think he's a great quarterback when he's out there. You know, playing his game. He's free, free-headed, free-minded. He's the best quarterback in college football," Livingstone said after Saturday's game.
Defense Shows Up, But Needs to Improve
Texas's defense performed to expectations as well, shutting down the Spartans, allowing a single touchdown and an interception. After holding one of the top teams in the nation to two touchdowns last week against the Buckeyes, they continue their dominance, allowing only a rushing touchdown in the second quarter against San Jose State.
Overall, Texas took a decisive win against the Spartans and seemed to bounce back from the team's first performance of the season. The Longhorns will look to continue this type of play against a few more favorable opponents in the coming weeks. Texas is first set to face UTEP next Saturday and Sam Houston a week later.
If Manning continues to play as he did against San Jose State, there should be little worry about his start to the season compared to his more productive performances as of late. Texas takes on UTEP at 4:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on the SEC Network.