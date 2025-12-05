Texas quarterback Arch Manning had a tough start to the season, but eventually found his stride and proved himself to be one of the SEC's elite quarterback talents.

Though he may not be in contention for some awards like the Heisman, he is still potentially being recognized for his offensive prowess.

According to Texas Athletics, Manning has been announced as a semifinalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award for the nation's best offensive player who was born in or played in Texas.

Manning's Leap This Season

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning keeps the ball and runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Manning entered the 2025 season with the highest expectations of a player in college football in recent memory. With a name like his, it's no surprise that everyone thought he was going to be an immediate star.

It didn't work out that way. Manning's start to the season was a struggle. Against Ohio State, one of the nation's top defenses, Manning threw for 170 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Throughout the game, throws were a bit off, and the whole offense seemed out of sync.

This trend continued for a couple of weeks, and at one point this season, Manning was even called a bust. Despite the conversation around the young quarterback and the immense attention he was receiving as he continued to develop, Manning improved.

Over the course of the last six games of the season, Manning had four in which he threw for more than 250 yards, with three of those games resulting in 300-plus yard performances. Across that stretch, he threw for 12 touchdowns, rushed for three and caught one, totaling 16.

Now in contention for an award that highlights one of Texas's top offensive players, Manning is continuing to prove the doubters wrong with his performances.

The opponents he faced were no slouches either. Texas had one of the toughest schedules in the country, facing five top-ten opponents this season. Against those five, Manning and the Longhorns went 3-2, and while they missed out on the college football playoffs, the team set the bar for next season.

Now Manning and Texas will likely have to play in a meaningless bowl game to cap off the season, but it is one more opportunity for the sophomore slinger and the Longhorns to demonstrate their prowess on the gridiron.

Though the team was not granted its postseason berth, and Manning didn't live up to the Heisman expectations, his development and growth over one season were an immense improvement that should give Longhorns fans hope for next year.