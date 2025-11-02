Biggest Takeaways From The Texas Longhorns' Massive Win Over Vanderbilt
Texas football held on to a 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt earlier today, boasting its second top ten win and fourth SEC win this season. In a standout game for both the offense and the defense, Texas had perhaps one of its best all-around performances this season against the Commodores.
As the team holds on to its playoff hopes and improves to 7-2 on the season, here are a couple of notes from Saturday's win.
Arch Manning Impressed Despite Injury Concerns
Arch Manning showed off today against the Commodores, completing 25 of 33 passes for 328 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Perhaps his best performance this season at quarterback for the Longhorns, it seemed the whole offense was working in stride against Vanderbilt.
There was a level of consistency during Saturday's game vs Vanderbilt from Manning that hasn't been seen all too often this season from Texas fans. Texas's offense moved well downfield, slicing through a Commodores defense en route to the victory. By halftime, Texas led 24-10, on the way to another conference win.
This week, many weren't sure if Manning was even gonna play due to a concussion, but a late decision to start, Manning put the college football world on notice. If Manning and the team can continue this success, perhaps another playoff appearence is in their future.
Defense Dominates Until Fourth Quarter
Once again, the Texas defense demonstrated why its one of the best in the country. Recording six sacks and recovering a fumble against the Commodores, for the most part, the Longhorns dominated on the defensive end.
When the fourth quarter rolled around, there was some cause for concern. Entering the fourth leading 34-10, Texas allowed three straight drives to result in a touchdown for the Commodores. Vanderbilt wound up pulling within three of Texas and nearly gave its SEC opponent the ball back on an onside kick. Despite the close finish, for the most part, Texas stifled Vanderbilt.
As the season continues, and the offense improves, the defense continues to be the anchor of the Longhorns' success.
Texas Found Success in the Run Game
Texas's run game has had some inconsistencies this season and that has started with the offensive line. In Saturday's game against Vanderbilt, the Longhorns' front line held strong, giving running backs Tre Wisner and CJ Baxter ample opportunity to perform against the Commodores.
Each back found the endzone in the early Saturday game, with Wisner rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown and Wisner rushing for 22 yards and catching a touchdown from Manning. Potentially one of the deadliest running back duos in the nation, if both backs can stay healthy, the run game can once again be a serious threat for Texas opponents.