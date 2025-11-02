Longhorns Country

Biggest Takeaways From The Texas Longhorns' Massive Win Over Vanderbilt

Texas took yet another win in the SEC on Saturday, defeating No. 9 Vanderbilt 34-31

Henry Hipschman

Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian observes the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Texas football held on to a 34-31 win over No. 9 Vanderbilt earlier today, boasting its second top ten win and fourth SEC win this season. In a standout game for both the offense and the defense, Texas had perhaps one of its best all-around performances this season against the Commodores.

As the team holds on to its playoff hopes and improves to 7-2 on the season, here are a couple of notes from Saturday's win.

Arch Manning Impressed Despite Injury Concerns

Texas QB Arch Mannin
Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes ahead of Vanderbilt Commodores defensive back Thomas Jones (9) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Arch Manning showed off today against the Commodores, completing 25 of 33 passes for 328 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Perhaps his best performance this season at quarterback for the Longhorns, it seemed the whole offense was working in stride against Vanderbilt.

There was a level of consistency during Saturday's game vs Vanderbilt from Manning that hasn't been seen all too often this season from Texas fans. Texas's offense moved well downfield, slicing through a Commodores defense en route to the victory. By halftime, Texas led 24-10, on the way to another conference win.

This week, many weren't sure if Manning was even gonna play due to a concussion, but a late decision to start, Manning put the college football world on notice. If Manning and the team can continue this success, perhaps another playoff appearence is in their future.

Defense Dominates Until Fourth Quarter

Texas Longhorns footbal
Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Sedrick Alexander (28) is tackled by Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) during the second half Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Once again, the Texas defense demonstrated why its one of the best in the country. Recording six sacks and recovering a fumble against the Commodores, for the most part, the Longhorns dominated on the defensive end.

When the fourth quarter rolled around, there was some cause for concern. Entering the fourth leading 34-10, Texas allowed three straight drives to result in a touchdown for the Commodores. Vanderbilt wound up pulling within three of Texas and nearly gave its SEC opponent the ball back on an onside kick. Despite the close finish, for the most part, Texas stifled Vanderbilt.

As the season continues, and the offense improves, the defense continues to be the anchor of the Longhorns' success.

Texas Found Success in the Run Game

Tre Wisne
Nov 1, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs for a touchdown in the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas's run game has had some inconsistencies this season and that has started with the offensive line. In Saturday's game against Vanderbilt, the Longhorns' front line held strong, giving running backs Tre Wisner and CJ Baxter ample opportunity to perform against the Commodores.

Each back found the endzone in the early Saturday game, with Wisner rushing for 75 yards and a touchdown and Wisner rushing for 22 yards and catching a touchdown from Manning. Potentially one of the deadliest running back duos in the nation, if both backs can stay healthy, the run game can once again be a serious threat for Texas opponents.

Henry Hipschman
HENRY HIPSCHMAN

Henry is currently a sophomore journalism major at the University of Texas pursuing a career in sports reporting. When he's not covering a Texas sporting event, Henry enjoys snowboarding, playing golf and going to the beach.

