Texas Longhorns Boost College Football Playoff Chances After Pivotal Win
In Saturday’s “Battle of the Southern Ivies,” the No. 20 Texas Longhorns come out on top with a slight 34-31 victory over the No. 9 Vanderbilt Commodores at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
From preseason favorites to knocked out of playoff contention altogether — Texas’ season has been far from boring.
Now with a 7-2 record (4-1 in SEC play), the Longhorns prove to be back in the fight for conference title following their four-game winning streak, which includes a victory over the top-10 opponent.
Texas’ Vital Win Over Vanderbilt
From the momentum of Texas’ touchdown pass to wide receiver Ryan Wingo on the opening snap, Saturday’s matchup proves to be a spectacle for both teams.
Quarterback Arch Manning went 25-for-33 on his passing attempts, maintaining a completion percentage of 75.8 and recorded three touchdowns across 328 passing yards.
As for Texas’ offensive weapons, while running back Quintrevion Wisner proved to be the highlight performer, posting a rushing touchdown and over 100 total yards, both Texas’ receivers and rushers pulled their weight — combining 428 total yards on Saturday.
On the front, registering 60 total tackles, 10 tackles-for-loss and six sacks, the Longhorns played shutout defense leading 31-10 into the fourth quarter. However, things quickly shifted after the Vanderbilt began to rally.
Despite a near-comeback win from the Commodores, racking up three touchdowns across 233 total yards in the fourth quarter, Texas was able to hold them off and successfully secure this vital win, all in efforts to keep their chances at the College Football Playoff alive. The Longhorns still control their own destiny to the CFP.
Who is Texas playing next?
For week 11 of college football, the Longhorns will enter a bye week before their final three games of the regular season, a slate that includes two current top-10 teams.
First up, Texas will take on the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 15 for a massive matchup, playing in “between the hedges” in Athens, Georgia for their last road game of the season.
Returning home to DKR for week 13, the Longhorns play the Arkansas Razorbacks on Nov. 22, before their highly-anticipated rivalry game against the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 28.
While the Longhorns’ hopes in returning to the College Football Playoffs are still alive and well following their pivotal win against the Commodores, these final three matchups will make-or-break Texas’ future in the postseason.