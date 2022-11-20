Bijan Robinson Leads Longhorns to Blowout of Kansas in Lawrence

The Texas Longhorns rebounded from their crushing loss to the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs in a big way on Saturday afternoon, Dominating the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence 55-14.

The Longhorns were led by a banner day from star running back Bijan Robinson, who ended the game with a career-high 25 carries for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

Jonathan Brooks also had a monster day in relief of Robinson, rushing 11 times for 108 yards and two more touchdowns.

In total, the Longhorns rushed 57 times for 457 yards and six touchdowns as an offense.

Meanwhile, quarterback Quinn Ewers was hardly needed, but completed 12 of 21 passes for 107 yards and a score.

On the defensive side of things, the Longhorns continued their strong showing from last week, holding the Jayhawks largely in check in both yardages and on the scoreboard until the game was already firmly in hand.

Following the win, the Longhorns will return home to face the Baylor Bears in their final game of the regular season.

They will also hope for some help from the Oklahoma Sooners in Bedlem on Saturday, as well as these same Jayhawks next week against Kansas State, as they continue to quest towards a rematch with TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.

