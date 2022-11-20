Skip to main content

Bijan Robinson Leads Longhorns to Blowout of Kansas in Lawrence

Bijan Robinson had a career day as he carried the Texas Longhorns to a 55-14 blowout of the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Texas Longhorns rebounded from their crushing loss to the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs in a big way on Saturday afternoon, Dominating the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence 55-14

The Longhorns were led by a banner day from star running back Bijan Robinson, who ended the game with a career-high 25 carries for 243 yards and four touchdowns. 

Jonathan Brooks also had a monster day in relief of Robinson, rushing 11 times for 108 yards and two more touchdowns. 

In total, the Longhorns rushed 57 times for 457 yards and six touchdowns as an offense. 

Meanwhile, quarterback Quinn Ewers was hardly needed, but completed 12 of 21 passes for 107 yards and a score. 

On the defensive side of things, the Longhorns continued their strong showing from last week, holding the Jayhawks largely in check in both yardages and on the scoreboard until the game was already firmly in hand. 

Following the win, the Longhorns will return home to face the Baylor Bears in their final game of the regular season. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

bijan robinson 322
Play
Football

Texas Longhorns Back In AP Poll After Kansas Win

A new week, a new ranking for the Texas Longhorns.

By Cole Thompson
Jonathon Brooks
Play
Football

Jonathon Brooks Shows Longhorns' Future RB Room In Good Hands vs. Kansas

While Bijan Robinson was his usual dominant self, Jonathon Brooks' performance was big for the future.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19466732
Play
Football

With Roschon Johnson Injured, Who Steps Up For Texas Longhorns?

The Texas Longhorns have options in place of its star secondary runner, Roschon Johnson

By Cole Thompson

They will also hope for some help from the Oklahoma Sooners in Bedlem on Saturday, as well as these same Jayhawks next week against Kansas State, as they continue to quest towards a rematch with TCU in the Big 12 Championship game. 

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

bijan robinson 322
Football

Texas Longhorns Back In AP Poll After Kansas Win

A new week, a new ranking for the Texas Longhorns.

By Cole Thompson
Jonathon Brooks
Football

Jonathon Brooks Shows Longhorns' Future RB Room In Good Hands vs. Kansas

While Bijan Robinson was his usual dominant self, Jonathon Brooks' performance was big for the future.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19466732
Football

With Roschon Johnson Injured, Who Steps Up For Texas Longhorns?

The Texas Longhorns have options in place of its star secondary runner, Roschon Johnson

By Cole Thompson
bijan robinson 4232
Football

Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Gushes Over 'Special' RB Bijan Robinson

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian appreciates everything that his star running back embodies.

By Zach Dimmitt
bijan robinson 322
Football

Bijan Robinson Misses Out on Longhorns History in Career Performance vs. Kansas

Texas Longhorns running Bijan Robinson was on pace for historical numbers against the Kansas Jayhawks. But a Texas blowout forced him to the bench for a much-deserved rest.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19466659
Football

Texas Rides Ground Game, Dominant Defense to 55-14 Win Over Kansas: Longhorns Notebook

Three key takeaways from Texas' blowout win over the Jayhawks.

By Connor Zimmerlee
GettyImages-1427040707
News

Halftime Update: Bijan Robinson Leads Longhorns to Commanding Lead Over Kansas

Bijan Robinson is leading the way for Texas early in their game against the Kansas Jayhawks

By Matt Galatzan
Bijan Robinson
Football

Longhorns Cruise Past Jayhawks in 55-14 Blowout Win: Live Game Log

The Longhorns hit the road for the last time this season to take on the Jayhawks.

By Connor Zimmerlee