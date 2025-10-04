Bijan Robinson Needs Texas to Beat Florida to Avoid Major Humiliation from a Teammate
College football has many storied traditions that make the sport so great; one of those includes the NFL teammates making friendly bets when their two teams clash on the gridiron. That's no different here for former Texas Longhorn great Bijan Robinson.
He made a friendly wager with teammate, and Atlanta Falcons tight end, Kyle Pitts, a Florida Gators Alum. The deal involves a jersey swap and a mascot head for the loser during their Monday Night Football matchup, with all the cameras on them. What better time to do it publicly?
The Longhorns will travel to Gainesville to take on the Gators on a wet, rainy day, as they face their first conference opponent of the year. They aim to maintain the offensive rhythm established before the bye week.
Longhorn Legend
Both Robinson and Pitts were first-round picks for the Falcons. With the Gator's alum being taken fourth overall in 2021 after an illustrious career as one of the best pass-catching tight ends in college football, and Robinson was the number eight overall pick in 2023 after a dominant career in the Forty Acres backfield.
The stakes are high for both players, with both of their alma maters looking for their first SEC win of the season. The Longhorns, though, are getting just their first chance at a conference opponent, hoping their offense finds a way to break through against a tough Gator defense. Billy Napier's squad has its own offensive problems and is 0-1 in SEC play after losing to the LSU Tigers earlier this year.
“He’ll be putting on an Albert head, for sure,” Pitts said on the Paul Finebaum Show. “Monday night primetime. Bijan’ll be putting on an Albert head with a Kyle Pitts jersey. … This Monday night. We play the Bills. So primetime, all the cameras.”
Robinson has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL and the face of the Falcons' offense. He leads the team in rushing yards (270) and receiving yards (314), but only has two touchdowns on the season. He was rewarded for his performance in the opening month of the season, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Month.
“He’s definitely the best player in football in my head,” Head coach Raheem Morris said of the former Longhorn. “I don’t care, he’s unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him.”
Now, the two teammates will prepare to watch their two teams face off in the rain, which will hinder their two struggling offenses. However, for the Longhorns, enter as the favorites for the matchup, ready to continue shaping their path to the college football playoffs.
The Longhorns travel to Gainesville to take on the Gators Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m. CT