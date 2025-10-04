Bleacher Report has a Major Question About the Texas Longhorns
September football has come and gone, and the Texas Longhorns are looking to bottle up a few performances from the first four weeks of the season and leave some less desirable ones in the past. It has been an up-and-down month for the Longhorns, and one word Bleacher Report used to describe Texas's performance: disappointing.
Can Texas's Offense Find a Steady Rhythm to Open SEC Play
According to an article posted by Bleacher Report, writer David Kenyon does not yet believe in the Longhorns' offense and labels the past month as disappointing.
"Falling to Ohio State in Columbus is not ideal, obviously, yet it's forgivable," Kenyon wrote. "The issue is Arch Manning and Texas followed that 14-7 result with a messy win against San Jose State and an ugly victory over UTEP."
Yes, the first two weeks at home this season didn't exactly live up to expectations, but what Kenyon fails to mention is Manning's stellar performance before the bye week against Sam Houston.
Against UTEP a few weeks ago, Manning threw for 114 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Looking past the statistics, in the game, Manning appeared to be struggling. Doubts began to pour down on the young quarterback, and it seemed like much of the media turned on the possible phenom.
Manning didn't listen to the outside noise, following his worst performance of the season with his best. Against Sam Houston, Manning threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, and ran the ball as well for two more, totaling five on the day. The third-year QB finished with a 78.8 QBR, his highest of the season.
Manning and the offense looked good, but it was against Sam Houston. While the team could easily repeat its performance against Florida to open SEC play, it may be a little more difficult in the Swamp, one of the SEC's most hostile environments. On top of the screaming fans, Texas may have to deal with some bad weather as well, with a possibility of rain hitting both teams during the game.
Though the offense seems uncertain, the defense remains sound, something Kenyon agrees with for the Longhorns.
"The bright side is the Longhorns' defense looks stellar. The offense, meanwhile, is a Texas-sized question mark," Kenyon wrote.
The defense has been outstanding, and the offense, though it shows its potential at times, has been questionable as well. It is still early in the season, and the offense is dealing with a heavily revamped roster. Maybe in need of sometime, fans may not want to be too quick to jump to conclusions until after the game against Florida.