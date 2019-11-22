Longhorn
Brandon Jones Named Lott IMPACT Trophy Semifinalist

Chris Dukes

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Football defensive back Brandon Jones was named a semifinalist for the 2019 Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Thursday.

The award, now in its 16th season, recognizes the player that makes the biggest IMPACT on his team, both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Four Longhorns (Derrick Johnson, 2004; Brian Orakpo, 2008; Sam Acho, 2010; Emmanuel Acho, 2011) have previously been named finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

Jones, a native of Nacogdoches, Texas, is a fourth-year defensive back who has started all 10 games this season and leads the Longhorns with 70 total tackles. He also has notched 4.5 tackles for loss, broken up four passes, intercepted two more and logged one sack. Jones, one of six team captains in 2019, is also a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award and on the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which is awarded annually to the best defensive player in college football.

A national voter panel will choose the winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy, and the recipient will be announced at the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Show on Dec. 15 at the Pacific Club in Newport Beach. Four finalists will be invited to attend the event.

The winner’s university will receive $25,00 for its general scholarship fund, while the three runners-up will each receive $5,000 for their schools.

