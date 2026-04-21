Projecting The Post-Spring 2026 Texas Longhorns Offensive Depth Chart

The Texas Longhorns have wrapped up their spring football camp, and the annual 'spring game' is in the books.

Throughout the spring, we heard rumblings of movement within the depth chart, thanks in large part to the emergence of new transfers and incoming freshmen.

That is particualrly true on the offensive side of the ball, with receivers such as Cam Coleman, Raleek Brown, Hollywood Smothers, and Jermaine Bishop Jr. all shining extremely bright throughout camp.

But now, after being able to see the new-look offense in action, we finally have a true (or at least truer) idea of what the offense will actually look like.

So without further ado, here is Texas Longhorns On SI's projection of the Longhorns' offensive depth chart for 2026.

Quarterback

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning waves to the Oklahoma Sooners fans after he runs for a first down during | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

1. Arch Manning

2. KJ Lacey

3. MJ Morris

4. Dia Bell

Arch Manning was limited in spring camp, but will be a top 3 quarterback in the SEC in 2026. Meanwhile, KJ Lacey has a clear hold on the backup job in our eyes, followed by MJ Morris, who will be pushed by Dia Bell for third string honors. Expect Bell to redshirt the 2026 season.

Running Back

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown carries the ball in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

1. Raleek Brown OR Hollywood Smothers

2. Derrek Cooper

3. James Simon

4. Michael Terry III

Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers both had their moments in the spring game, and both will earn ample playing time. Each brings their own strength to the table, with Brown emerging as one of the most explosive players on the team, and Smothers exuding consistency and patience. The surprise here, was freshman running back Derrek Cooper, who looks too talented to keep off of the field in 2026.

Wide Receiver

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman looks on during Auburn Tigers A-Day football practice | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

X

1. Cam Coleman

2. Sterling Berkhalter

3. Kaliq Lockett

Cam Coleman is elite and should be primed for a major year in 2026. Sterling Berkalter is a reliable depth piece. Kaliq Lockett will play a lot in mulitple spots. Not much cange at the X position.

Z

1. Ryan Wingo

2. Kaliq Lockett

3. Kohen Brown

4. Chris Stewart

Similair to the X receiver spot, Ryan Wingo and Kaliq Lockett are the two names to know here and that won't change. That said, Kohen Brown and Chris Stewart are both going to be players for this team at some point in the future.

Slot

1. Emmett Mosely V

2. Jermaine Bishop Jr.

3. Daylan McCutcheon

Emmett Mosely is still your starter here, but Jermaine Bishop will be very difficult to keep off the field as a true freshman. Mosely's injury gave him a good opportunity to make a statement, and he did just that.

Tight End

Texas Longhorns tight end Nick Townsend celebrates with the golden hat in the second half of the Red River Rivalry | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

H

1. Nick Townsend

2. Emaree Winston

3. Will Randle

Nick Townsend is clearly the favorite as the 'H' tight end, or in other words, the tight end who lines up off-the-line as a hybrid receiver/fullback type. Emaree Winston also had a good spring and will play.

Y

1. Michael Masunas OR Spencer Shannon

2. Charlie Jilek

The competition for the in-line-blocking or 'Y' tight end was fierce, and we expect both Michael Masunas and Spencer Shannon to play. Shannon made some serious improvements this spring, and Masunas is as physically imposing a player at that spot as you will find.

Offensive Line

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Left Tackle

1. Trevor Goosby

2. Jordan Coleman

3. John Turntine III

Trevor Goosby might be the best left tackle in the country. Jordan Coleman is the story here, emerging as the No. 2 left tackle while Goosby was out with injury. He is a heck of a player. True freshman John Turntine III is also impressive but needs to add weight.

Left Guard

1. Laurence Seymore

2. Jaydon Chatman

3. Dylan Sikorski

We still believe the left guard spot will be Laurence Seymore's job to lose once he gets to campus. In his absence, Jaydon Chatman seems to have found his home at left guard, and will provide valuable depth, even if he can't beat out Seymore for the starting job.

Center

1. Connor Robertson

2. Jackson Christian

3. Dylan Sikorski

It is clearly the Connor Robertson show at center, but we love Jackson Christian's physicality.

Right Guard

1. Brandon Baker

2. Devin Coleman

3. Paris Patterson

4. Nicolas Robertson

Brandon Baker was our original pick to start at left guard, but after spending the entire spring at right guard, it appears thats where he will be. Devin Coleman - the other Coleman twin - has a great shot to earn the backup job, as does incoming transfer from SMU, Paris Patterson.

Right Tackle

1. Melvin Siani

2. Andre Cojoe

3. Jonte Newman

Clearly, right tackle is Melvin Siani's job, and its not close. That said, Andre Cojoe, if he remains healthy, will be a very valuable piece in the depth department for this offensive line.

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