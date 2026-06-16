Breaking Down Ole Miss's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset Texas

The Texas Longhorns will be no strangers to taking on some of the top teams in the country throughout the gauntlet of their 2026 schedule. The Longhorns face early-season battles against Ohio State and Tennessee while also having late-season challenges against LSU and Texas A&M.

The Longhorns won't get a break from those tough matchups throughout the middle of the year as they grind through an extended SEC schedule, taking on one of the teams that competed for a shot at the national championship a season ago.

On October 24, the Longhorns will gear up to host the Ole Miss Rebels, who reached the College Football semifinals a season ago and came up just a play short of the national championship. Here's a breakdown of what the Rebels do well, what their weaknesses could be, and one thing that could decide the matchup.

Strengths: Offensive Fire Power

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rebels have plenty of changes both on the coaching staff and on the roster heading into the 2026 season. Ole Miss still has plenty of offensive weapons that could prove to be a challenge for the Longhorns' defense.

Last season, the Rebels were top ten in total offense, passing offense, scoring offense, and rushing offense in the SEC. The Rebels held the No. 1 total and passing offense, No. 3 scoring offense, and No. 6 rushing offense.

While the minds behind the Ole Miss offense, in former head coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., are now in Baton Rouge, it won't be surprising if the Rebels keep some pieces from the Kiffin offense in 2026.

And most importantly for the Rebels, they still have the two engines of the elite offense from a year ago in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy, who should be one of the top backfields in the nation in 2026.

Weakness: Will Major Changes Hinder Any Production

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding (center) reacts on the sidelines during the second half of the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Rebels still keep an integral part of their coaching staff from a season ago as defensive coordinator Pete Golding took over the program as head coach after Kiffin's departure. And while the defense will likely stay the same, the biggest question will be how quickly any new wrinkles in the Rebels' offense will be ironed out.

Not only is Ole Miss seeing the obvious changes in its coaching staff, but the roster is also seeing a major overhaul. The Rebels are bringing in 31 players out of the transfer portal ahead of the 2026 season. And with the new players' assimilation will always take time, and depending on how long it takes for the Rebels, the major changes could become an issue in the second month of the season.

Trinidad Chambliss is a Proven Game Changer

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Ole Miss, bringing back Chambliss and finding a way to get him eligible for the 2026 season was the biggest offseason win that the Rebels had. The quarterback led the Rebels to the College Football Playoff semifinals after tossing for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Chambliss was one of the top quarterbacks throughout the 2026 season, but once the Rebels reached the postseason, he turned it up a notch. In Ole Miss's three playoff games, Chambliss tossed for 921 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, while adding two scores on the ground.

The quarterbacks' biggest moments came against Georgia and Miami, where Chambliss put his cape on and willed the Rebels to either a win, as he did against Georgia, or set them up for a win, as he did against Miami.

With Chambliss back in the fold of the Rebels' offense, the Longhorns' defense will have to keep a keen eye on him, especially in big moments where he has proven to come up big.

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