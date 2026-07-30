Texas Longhorns’ Most Changed Opponents Could Define the 2026 Season

The Texas Longhorns are on a mission this season to take home the program’s first national championship in over two decades. With a proven quarterback at the helm, key portal additions, and elite trenches on both sides of the ball, Texas has all the ingredients of a national title favorite. However, the path to College Football Playoff contention will be far from easy.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), Texas has the No. 3 toughest strength of schedule in the nation, and college football analyst Phil Steele has the Longhorns slated with the No. 1 hardest schedule in the entire country.

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas will face six teams ranked in the top 25, including matchups with Ohio State (No. 1) at home in Week 2, Oklahoma (No. 13) in Dallas, Ole Miss (No. 9) at home, and high-stakes road trips to LSU (No. 11), Texas A&M (No. 10), and Tennessee (No. 25).

Although Texas plays six opponents that it faced last season, it will also face multiple conference foes with which it has a long history. However, many of these programs have undergone significant change, giving coach Steve Sarkisian a new slate of challenges to prepare for as Texas looks to contend for a championship.

Which Program on Texas’ Schedule Has Changed the Most?

Oct 18, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking purely at roster turnover and coaching staff changes, no team on Texas’ 2026 schedule has changed more than the Florida Gators.

After a season where Florida parted ways with former head coach Billy Napier midseason and finished with a 4–8 overall record (2–6 in SEC play), the Gators underwent a major transformation.

After the conclusion of the 2025 season, Florida saw over 30 student-athletes enter the transfer portal while cycling in a massive new transfer class across almost every position group.

Not to mention, the Gators also have a new head coach at the helm in Jon Sumrall.

The Gators saw 34 players enter the transfer portal, most notably quarterback DJ Lagway, who eventually committed to Baylor. Florida countered that mass exodus by bringing in nearly 30 transfer additions across the defensive backs, wide receivers and offensive line.

Sumrall is essentially working with a completely new team identity as he establishes his culture, and builds the foundation needed to restore Florida to its former glory.

That makes Florida the most changed team on Texas’ schedule, but it does not necessarily make the Gators the biggest threat.

Ole Miss’ Changes Make the Rebels More Dangerous

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Florida underwent the highest volume of roster turnover, Ole Miss is arguably the most dangerous transformed team on Texas’ schedule.

Unlike Florida, which essentially wiped the slate clean, Ole Miss handled its coaching transition by keeping its core intact and aggressively retooling the roster around veteran continuity.

When Lane Kiffin departed for LSU, Pete Golding stepped up as head coach. Rather than completely resetting the program, Golding preserved the foundation already in place while using the transfer portal to add targeted pieces.

That starts with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, a legitimate Heisman contender who already knows how to navigate SEC defenses. He will also be paired with star running back Kewan Lacy, giving the Rebels one of the most dynamic backfields in college football.

Golding also used the portal to upgrade the defense with experienced Power Four linebackers and defensive backs.

That continuity is a major reason Ole Miss enters the season as a legitimate championship contender. The Rebels are widely viewed as a preseason top-10 team, while the SEC preseason media poll placed them third in the conference behind Georgia and Texas.

The Oct. 24 matchup in Austin could provide Texas with one of its biggest tests of the season.

LSU Represents Another Must-Win for Texas

LSU is another program that has undergone significant change, but unlike Florida, the Tigers could very well become a threat to Texas by the time the two teams meet.

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the midseason departure of Brian Kelly, LSU brought in former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin along with fast-paced, high-powered offensive scheme.

Texas travels to Tiger Stadium on Nov. 14, giving LSU nearly a full season of experience in Kiffin’s system by the time the Longhorns arrive.

The atmosphere alone makes the matchup a major challenge. Playing at LSU in November is easily one of most hostile environments on Texas’ road schedule, and the stakes could be even higher if both teams remain in the College Football Playoff picture.

LSU already has the chip talent necessary to compete at a high level. With a new offensive structure and portal additions along the defensive line, the Tigers could become far more dangerous as the season progresses. That makes the matchup a potential must-win for the Longhorns.

A Challenging Schedule Could Prepare Texas

Texas’ schedule is undoubtedly one of the biggest obstacles standing between the Longhorns and a national championship, but it could also become one of their biggest advantages.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

By facing six ranked opponents and navigating multiple difficult SEC environments, Texas will have the opportunity to become battle-tested before the postseason arrives.

The Longhorns will be forced to handle hostile road environments, elite talent and teams with different identities throughout the season. If they can navigate that gauntlet and come out on top, they will have already experienced the type of pressure and competition they could face in the College Football Playoff.

As fall camp approaches, Texas will begin preparing for one of the most difficult schedules in the country.

For a team with national championship aspirations, being battle-tested is not a disadvantage. It could be exactly what Texas needs to make a deep postseason run.

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