The One Area Where Steve Sarkisian Is Betting Against Conventional Wisdom

The Texas Longhorns football team is entering a season where they need to prove themselves to the college football world.

After being crowned the so-called preseason champions last season, the Longhorns stumbled out of the gate, and ultimately missed the College Football Playoff.

To avoid awkward conversations about the program next offseason, head coach Steve Sarkisian will need to win big in 2026. Coach Sarkisian is counting on one unit that many fans are still worried about heading into the season.

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Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's been a main topic of conversation surrounding the Longhorns all summer. Will the team have a strong offensive line this season?

Left tackle Trevor Goosby is one of the top offensive linemen in the country, but one player isn't going to make the entire unit elite.

The Longhorns allowed 23 sacks last season. That's not near the highest numbers in the SEC, but it's still a number they would like to make even smaller in 2026.

To make the offensive line a better unit this season, the Longhorns' coaching staff jumped into the transfer portal to grab two potential starters for 2026. This went against what Sarkisian has done during his time at Texas, as the coaching staff has been high on building the offensive line through the portal.

Sep 27, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Melvin Siani (71) blocks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) during the fourth quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive tackle Melvin Siani and guard Laurence Seymore are being looked at as potential starters on the Longhorns' offensive line this season.

Both players bring veteran experience to Austin, but will they be able to gel with the rest of the unit before the first game against the Texas State Bobcats arrives?

It's easy to say that a team pulled great talent from the transfer portal. However, seeing the talent in action is a completely different story.

The Longhorns have plenty of talent all over the offensive side of the ball. But without a solid group upfront, the Longhorns could see another team full of talent fall short of their ultimate goal.

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Sarkisian and his staff understand that things needed to change before the start of this season. Whatever happened last season can't be repeated if the Longhorns want to match the mountains of expectations on their shoulders.

So, what can a coach do to make sure a disappointing season doesn't happen? They try things that many might think wouldn't work.

The greatest coaches in the country find a way to go against the grain and come out on the other side victorious. If the Longhorns can make it to the top, it will be because Coach Sarkisian made the right choices with his roster construction.

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