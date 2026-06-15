Steve Sarkisian Drops Surprising Hint About Arch Manning's Future at Texas

Texas Longhorns fans are entering the 2026 season knowing that this will be the only year where they will get to see Arch Manning, Colin Simmons and Cam Coleman all on the same team. Three of the most talented players in college football headed into the fall, the Longhorns may not ever have a better shot at winning a national championship aided by this elite collection of talent.

The expectation, barring some unforseen, is that all three of them will enter the 2027 NFL Draft where they would likely be first-round picks and potential franchise cornerstones.

But what if the unforseen does happen? In Manning's case, it appears his career at Texas has a chance at lasting longer than people expected.

Arch Manning Staying at Texas Not Being Ruled Out by Steve Sarkisian

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

During an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian hinted at the possibility of Manning staying with the Longhorns beyond this season due to the fruitful financial opportunities he has through NIL.

"You know, we haven’t had the discussion, but I will tell you, I would not be surprised (if he stays)" Sarkisian said of Manning. "I think Arch really loves college football, I really do. I think he loves the University of Texas, you know, he does pretty good through NIL, you know, he’s got some pretty good endorsements going right now, which is a credit to him."

This would certainly be one of the more surprising NFL Draft decisions by a player in recent memory, especially one with Manning's bright spotlight. But in the new world of college football and NIL, the option to keep playing in the NCAA is there, though most players will likely choose going pro if the money from both sides is of similar value.

Aside from the financial part of things, Manning's case is also unique in that he has strong family voices behind him who could make a push for him to finish his college courses while getting continuous on-field development before entering the draft at some point down the line. Of course, Manning is his own person and can make that decision for himself, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see him lean on his family's potential advice.

Should this happen, it would keep Texas football's championship window open for at least another season or two, though there would be domino effects on the roster.

The Longhorns have been showing real confidence in what backup quarterback KJ Lacey could bring as the eventual starter in 2027, but it's likely he would enter the portal instead of wasting another year of eligibility as a second-string player.

Manning and the Longhorns have sights set on winning a national title this season and won't be getting too far ahead of themselves, but his future with the team will be a discussion to be had amongst fans as the offseason treads on.

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