Breaking Down Texas A&M's Bevy of Impact Players Texas Needs to Watch For

Texas A&M walks into Austin on Friday with some of the nation's standout players on the football field.

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) walks on the field after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The countdown to the Lone Star Showdown is underway, and the highly anticipated matchup between Texas and Texas A&M football is in two days. Similar to last season, both teams enter the game with some stakes on the line and, as always, bragging rights.

The Longhorns will be hosting an undefeated Aggies team that is having perhaps the best season the program has seen in quite some time, currently undefeated on the year. But who are the Aggies that have helped lead the team to an undefeated start? Let's find out.

Marcel Reed - Quarterback

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) throws a pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Sophomore Heisman candidate and starting Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has been the lifeblood of the Aggies this season. Posting 2,752 passing yards and 31 total touchdowns, Reed is looking to lead the Aggies to an undefeated regular season for the first time since 1994.

Reed is a dual-threat QB who has tallied six of his 31 total touchdowns on the ground and at any moment can take off with the ball. The Texas defense, though, will certainly be looking to force an interception off of Reed, with his seven interceptions over the past nine games of the season.

If the Longhorns can contain Reed and win the turnover battle, they may be able to reduce the threat of the standout quarterback.

KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The team leader in receiving yards and touchdowns, Concepcion has been Reed's top target throughout the season. In the team's unexpected comeback against South Carolina, scoring 28 unanswered points, the junior receiver caught the ball seven times for 158 yards, averaging about 22 yards per catch.

He'll face a Texas defense that is currently 12th in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game and allowed Arkansas receivers to tally 324 total yards last Saturday. An explosive talent, the Longhorns will need to keep their eye on Concepcion.

Cashius Howell - Defensive End

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the fourth quarter as Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) closes in at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Though the protection up front has been improving for Texas throughout the course of the season, the Longhorns' offensive line will certainly have to game plan for Cashius Howell. Currently, Howell ranks second in the nation with 11.5 sacks this season.

Howell also has 13 tackles-for-loss and a forced fumble through 11 games and will look to make things difficult for Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. If the Texas offensive line can find an answer for Howell, they may be able to bolster their team into a win on Friday.

