How Texas Longhorns OT Trevor Goosby Absolutely Dismantled Texas A&M's Best Player

Trevor Goosby will be one of the cornerstones of the Texas Longhorns’ offense in 2026, emerging as an All-SEC talent in 2025 as a redshirt sophomore. He forewent an opportunity to enter the 2026 NFL draft to return to school and chase an SEC title and a College Football Playoff run.

Texas will face a difficult schedule along the way, with contests scheduled against Ohio State, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The Aggies will be one of the Longhorns’ toughest opponents, and with the game falling at the end of the season, it has massive implications for the postseason.

Last season’s game ended in a victory for Texas that kept its rival out of the SEC Championship Game, and Goosby was one of the stars of the show. As fans revisited the game, they noticed that he excelled in his 1-on-1 matchup against a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft — a strong sign for his prospects in 2026.

Trevor Goosby Dominated in Late-Season Matchup With Texas A&M

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) and offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) react after Manning ran for a touchdown during the first half against the UTEP Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Goosby was a standout in 2025, being named to the All-SEC First Team and emerging as one of the nation’s top tackles. With a 6’7” frame, he is a task for pass rushers to get around with movement skills that defy his size.

That can be a problem for smaller defenders, and he gave Texas A&M star Cashius Howell fits in last season’s matchup. Goosby excelled, particularly in pass protection, recording a career-high PFF pass-blocking grade of 91.9.

Meanwhile, Howell had his lowest PFF defensive grade of the season (53.2) and finished his game without a sack. He led the SEC in sacks during the regular season. However, with arms verified at 30 1/4” at the NFL combine, he did not have the length to beat Goosby on the edge.

Was just watching his tape against Cashius Howell.



Safe to say Trevor Goosby handily won that battle. https://t.co/pmeLTESzft — Max Chadwick (@CFBMaxChadwick) March 10, 2026

“Was just watching his tape against Cashius Howell. Safe to say Trevor Goosby handily won that battle,” PFF analyst Max Chadwick said on X on March 9.

With Howell being a top EDGE prospect in the 2026 NFL draft, many people have revisited his game against Texas. While some have credited Howell for his intensity and know-how to win on the edge, others have been critical of his size and length, which could hold him back as a pass rusher at the next level.

Howell, a potential first-round pick, will need to overcome his size deficiencies to excel in the NFL. This is a key talking point in his prospect profile, and his performance against Goosby — a potential first-round pick in 2027 — has people re-evaluating.

This clip against a true freshman OT is nice and all but Cashius Howell is a fringe top 100 player in the class



Not so intense when facing an NFL-caliber talent https://t.co/X4UAVmLYnR pic.twitter.com/zTD1d5wXvD — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 10, 2026

However, calling Howell a “fringe top 100 player” in this draft class may be a bit of an overcorrection. Many pass rushers have struggled against Goosby, who is one of the top pass blockers in college football. He was ranked as the top college tackle in the Lone Star State by Mike Craven of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Goosby’s return is critical for the Longhorns. With Melvin Siani taking over at right tackle, Laurence Seymore added at guard and Brandon Baker kicking inside, Texas should have a strong offensive line in 2026 after struggling at times last season.