Breaking Down UTSA's Strengths, Weaknesses, & 1 Thing That Could Upset Texas

When the Texas Longhorns roll into week three of the college football season, they'd be fresh off a heavyweight clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, Texas will have to be prepared for its next opponent that rolls into Austin.

The Longhorns will welcome a team not too far from the state's capital as the UTSA Roadrunners make the trip from San Antonio to Austin. The Roadrunners have been built into a competitive program under head coach Jeff Traylor.

Now, Traylor and his squad will be looking to catch the Longhorns slipping after their game the week before as they try to pull off what would be a major upset. Here's a look at what the Roadrunners do well, their struggles, and what could allow them to pull off that upset.

Strength: A High-Powered Offense

UTSA Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor looks on during the first half against the Texas Longhorns. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Roadrunners ended the 2025 season with one of the best offensive units in the American, ending the season as being top five in scoring offense, total offense, and top 10 in both passing and rushing offense.

UTSA's offense is able to score in bunches, which was not only one of the top offenses at the conference level but also in the country. The Roadrunners ended the season with the No. 3 scoring offense in the conference and ranked No. 14 in the nation, averaging 35.5 points per game.

The unit ended the season No. 5 in total offense in the American, averaging 418.8 yards per game, which also ranked No. 28 in the country. Additionally, the Roadrunners were No. 6 in passing offense, averaging 247.6 yards per game, and No. 9 in rushing offense, averaging 171.2 yards per game.

Weakness: Needing to Replace Key Playmakers

UTSA Roadrunners running back Robert Henry Jr. runs with the ball against the Army Black Knights. | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

While the Roadrunners were able to have an explosive offense a year ago, they are replacing two of the engines from their offense as they head into the 2026 season.

The No. 9 rushing offense in the American is losing its leading rusher as the Roadrunners head into life without Robert Henry Jr. The running back has now headed off to the NFL after totaling 1,045 yards and nine touchdowns for the Roadrunners in 2025. UTSA does bring back its second leasing rusher in Will Henderson III, who will be looked upon for an increased role.

The Roadrunners will also be without their leading wide receiver, Devin McCuin, from 2025, who helped foster the No. 6 passing attack in the conference. McCuin hauled in 65 receptions for 726 yards and eight touchdowns, but the former Roadrunner has headed up north, transferring to Ohio State ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.

Veteran Quarterback Gives UTSA a Fighter's Chance

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown makes a throw in the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. | Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

Giving the Roadrunners the best chance at competing with the Longhorns is their signal caller, veteran quarterback Owen McCown. The redshirt senior heads into his fifth season of college football and his fourth as a member of the Roadrunners.

Over the last three years, McCown has become a staple of UTSA's offense, making 33 appearances with 27 starts under his belt. And in the last two seasons, the quarterback has been the Roadrunners' starting signal caller. In his time with UTSA, McCown has thrown for 6,861 yards and 59 touchdowns to 20 interceptions.

A veteran presence in McCown will give the Roadrunners the best opportunity to run their offense effectively with the pressure he will be seeing from the Texas defensive front. And McCown, who has registered 30 career starts, has seen plenty of football that should help give UTSA a chance at knocking off Texas.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.