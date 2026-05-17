What Happened Last Time the Texas Longhorns Played UTSA?

Week 3 of the 2026 college football slate sees the Texas Longhorns continue their homestand to begin the season, this time welcoming their fellow University of Texas school from San Antonio to DKR in a showdown with the UTSA Roadrunners.

The two Lone Star schools have only met on the gridiron twice in history, and both times have swung largely in favor of the flagship school from Austin.

Their most recent show took place in 2024, when the Longhorns were still looking to re-establish themselves in the national championship picture after a loss to the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff semifinals the prior season.

What Happened Last Time Between Texas and UTSA?

Texas Longhorns receiver Johntay Cook II (1) makes a touchdown catch over UTSA safety Elijah Newell (22) during the game at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. | Aaron E. Martinez/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

In Week 3 of the 2024 season, quarterback Quinn Ewers and the No. 2-ranked Texas Longhorns welcomed UTSA for just the second time ever, looking to make a statement during what was still their first season in the Southeastern Conference.

The Burnt Orange wasted no time firing up the home crowd at DKR, as Ewers connected with receiver Isaiah Bond for a seven-yard score to cap off an 84-yard drive to open up the Texas side of the offense.

Ewers closed out the quarter with a 19-yard pass to Johntay Cook II to put the Horns up by two scores, only to head into the medical tent after suffering an oblique strain.

Have no fear, for Arch Manning is here, and he quickly showed what he was capable of by capping off a 12-play, 69-yard drive with a 19-yard throwing score to DeAndre Moore Jr., a three-score lead for the Horns now.

UTSA knew they couldn't afford the shutout, and running back Robert Henry Jr. made sure that wouldn't happen with a 53-yard rushing score following the Manning-Moore connection to put the Roadrunners on the board.

From then on, it was nothing but touchdowns and "Texas Fight" ringing throughout the stadium for the home team.

Two plays after Henry's scoring run, Manning showed off his wheels with a 67-yard rush for six points, outrushing Henry Jr. for the entire game on that one rush alone.

The third quarter saw two more scores thrown from the next Manning up in the family line, with a 51-yard pass to Bond and a 75-yard connection with Ryan Wingo.

The fourth quarter saw Manning get a man in the end zone for the fourth time, with Cook scoring his second touchdown of the night, and to close it all out with less than two minutes to go, linebacker Ethan Burke picked off UTSA backup quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger and took it 30 yards back to the house to put the cherry on top of a lopsided 56-7 beatdown handed out by Steve Sarkisian's squad.

Manning finished with nine of 12 passes completed for 223 yards and four touchdowns, and would start the next two contests after the win with Ewers temporarily sidelined.

Texas and UTSA square off in the 2026 season on September 19 right back in Austin.

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